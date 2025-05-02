Texas Longhorns RB Jaydon Blue Changes Dallas Cowboys Jersey Number
Throughout his three years with the Texas Longhorns, Jaydon Blue proudly rocked the No. 23 jersey as a key piece of an outstanding backfield.
Now with the Dallas Cowboys, though, it seems like he's going in a different direction.
The Cowboys, who selected Blue in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, revealed earlier this week that he will wear No. 34 to start his career, not the No. 23 he's become so well known for, Per Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com.
Tashard Choice, Blue's running backs coach at Texas who recently left to take the same job with the Detroit Lions, wore No. 23 with the Cowboys early on in his career, and it seemed like Blue was originally set to follow suit. Choice even mentioned the idea after his former protege heard his name called.
"It's pretty cool to see him where he's at, being in Dallas, being number 23, full circle for me," Choice said, per the Cowboys' site. "I'm having my last guy before I left and went to the NFL, him being in Dallas in 23, so he's got to go rep for me."
However, there is still a path for Blue to get the No. 23 jersey he hinted at.
Former Pro Bowl running back Tony Pollard, who is now with the Tennessee Titans, wore No. 36 throughout his first rookie training camp and preseason with the Cowboys before switching to No. 20 for the regular season.
Blue could end up taking a similar path to Pollard. Fifth-year pro Buddy Johnson currently wears No. 23, but if he ends up not making the roster, then it would be available for the taking.
For Choice, Blue would be a perfect player to wear the same Cowboys jersey number he once did.
"I thought my whole life was to be a football player, and I was wrong. It was to be a coach," Choice said. "And now, to have an opportunity to help and facilitate guys on their journey to be a shepherd, it's pretty cool to help. So for me, I'm totally thankful. A whole lot of gratitude to get a chance to see guys that you coach on the other side and to see them doing well, that's what it's ultimately about."