Dallas Cowboys Select Texas Longhorns RB Jaydon Blue in NFL Draft
The fourth Texas Longhorn running back to be selected out of the NFL Draft since 2023 is headed to the Dallas Cowboys.
Jaydon Blue came as the No. 149 overall pick in Round 5 and will now follow in the footsteps of fellow former Longhorns Bijan Robinson and Jonathon Brooks in chasing stardom.
Blue emerged as one of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers' most reliable assets of the run game this season, rushing for a career-high of 730 yards and eight touchdowns on 134 carries. He also notched 368 receiving yards on 42 catches and six more trips to the end zone.
He saw two games with over 100 rushing yards, his last one coming against Clemson in the Longhorns' first round of the College Football Playoffs. Blue rushed for a career-high 146 yards on 14 carries with a season-best 77-yard run.
In his combined three seasons at Texas, Blue recorded 1,161 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, alongside 503 receiving yards.
The Houston native gave a convincing performance at this year's NFL Combine back in March, notching a 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash and a 1.52 time in the 10-yard split. His NFL prospect grade rated him as a good backup with the potential to become a starter, which is a role he will most likely take on for Dallas.
The Draft will continue through Saturday as Texas looks to have a record-breaking turnout of picks.