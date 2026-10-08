DeMarvion Overshown Honors Jake Ehlinger With Custom Texas Jersey Before Cowboys Game

As the Texas Longhorns prepare to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry this weekend, DeMarvion Overshown is using his own spotlight in the NFL to pay tribute to Jake Ehlinger.

Ahead of Thursday night's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Overshown arrived to AT&T Stadium in Arlington with a burnt orange No. 48 jersey, the number Ehlinger wore before his tragic passing in May 2021 due to an accidental drug overdose.

Ehlinger, the young brother of former Texas star and current Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was teammates with Overshown for two years. And no matter how much time has passed since his death, Overshown continues to make sure that Ehlinger's life is never forgotten.

DeMarvion Overshown Arrives to AT&T Stadium With Jake Ehlinger Jersey

Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) looks on before a game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Take a look at Overshown's custom Jake Ehlinger jersey.

The video of his entrance was captured by Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram.

DeMarvion Overshown with the Jake Ehlinger tribute on Texas-OU weekend pic.twitter.com/Fp8NNtTOMg — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) October 8, 2026

Overshown won't play against Tampa Bay as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 1's loss to the New York Giants.

The Cowboys selected Overshown in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft after he spent five years at Texas.

DeMarvion Overshown Wrote Heartfelt Message in 2021 After Jake Ehlinger's Passing

NFL Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Ehlinger's passing in 2021, Overshown wrote an emotional and heartfelt message on social media that showed just how much Ehlinger meant to him.

"Fighting back tears while having a smile on my face, I type this," Overshown wrote in 2021. "In times like these the first thing we want to do is question why take such a precious soul so soon. The Almighty One will forever be the only one with that answer. Everyone knew who "Sam little brother " was but only a few of us knew Jake Ehlinger. Jake was a teammate, friend and most of all a brother. Jake came in knowing that being the star quarterback brother would be a title he could never get rid of."

Overshown continued, calling Ehlinger his brother and his friend while reflecting on the joy he brought to everyone around him.

"What most people don't know is Jake made a name for himself as soon as he stepped on campus. Good or bad day Jake would come in with his head held high, a baggy shirt, and Birkenstock's on and was guaranteed to put a smile on at least one person face. I couldn't count how many times one of his jokes in the linebacker meeting room has gotten me through the day. Even times like this, with him being no longer with us, I still think back to all of the crazy memories of him and it just brightens the mood a little bit more. I can see him right now up there making his pops laugh. My brother. My Friend. I miss you and may you rest peacefully and watch over us."

In the program's first season after Ehlinger's death, Overshown finished as a Butkus Award semifinalist and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention recognition.

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