Hollywood Smothers Could Give Texas a Different Look Against Oklahoma

The Texas offense entered the bye week far from finished. Despite an offseason of transfer portal additions aimed at retooling the supporting cast around quarterback Arch Manning, the Longhorns still have work to do.

As in recent years, the defense is the Longhorns' undoubted strength. And while that seems unlikely to change in the Red River Rivalry, the Sooners' offense is among the nation’s worst units in multiple statistical categories. While their defense is still among the nation’s best, the Texas offense will have a boost.

Starting running back Hollywood Smothers will be full-go on Saturday in Dallas. The former Sooner will make his Red River Rivalry debut as a Longhorn after missing the 20-17 win over Tennessee due to injury.

The Impact of Hollywood

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) runs for yardage during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The transfer from NC State and Arizona State, Raleek Brown, began forming a dynamic duo in the first three games. In the Week 2 clash with Ohio State, the pairing combined for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries.

Despite already missing a game due to injury remains the Longhorns' leading rusher with 198 yards and two scores on 41 carries. He has just two more yards than Brown, who sits at 196 yards and four scores on 48 carries.

The Longhorns did prove in Knoxville that the running back room as a whole is talented enough to play without Smothers. Before the injury, Smothers was on his way to establishing himself as the No. 1 option.

Through three games, he led the Longhorns in rushing yards, carries, and touchdowns. During the Longhorns' fourth-quarter comeback, Smothers punched the ball into the end zone twice from the one-yard line.

Now, with his return, Texas has not only its full complement of backs but also its potential workhorse.

Even in this game last season, when the Texas offense was plagued by poor offensive line play and a stagnant running game, the ground game helped the Longhorns take home the Golden Hat for the second straight year

Steve Sarkisian and Co. dialed up a heavy dose of the Texas run game, mauling the Sooners for 136 rushing yards in a 23-6 win.

With questions still surrounding Manning and the Texas passing game due to its inconsistency, the Longhorns could once again take a run-first approach in Dallas. Lean on the Sooners' defense, which is known for its ferocious pass rush, early to open up the play-action passing game.

Which, for Smothers, who’s already shown his ability to pick up the dirty yards for Texas, that could mean a big game in his rivalry debut.

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