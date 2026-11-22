Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate is listed as questionable for Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys due to a shoulder injury that has knocked him out of multiple games.

However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Tate is expected to play in Week 11, a major boost to a Titans passing game that has gotten going the last two weeks in losses to Jacksonville and Cincinnati.

#Titans WR Carnell Tate (shoulder) is expected to play despite a shoulder injury that has him questionable, source says. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2026

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Tate has appeared in seven games this season, but he has not played since Week 7 due to this shoulder issue. When he's been healthy, Tate has been a fixture in the Tennessee offense, playing 82.5 percent of the team's snaps.

He's been targeted 51 times in the 2026 season, turning those looks in 34 catches for 413 yards and one touchdown. Tate found the end zone in Week 6 and had back-to-back strong showings (69 and 70 yards) before suffering his shoulder injury.

He could be an interesting prop target on Sunday against a Dallas defense that is one of the worst in the NFL and is coming off a game where it allowed 46 points to San Francisco.

Here's a look at how the SI Betting team is targeting Tate in Week 11.

Best Carnell Tate Prop Bet vs. Cowboys

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan explained why he's buying Tate in the prop market against Dallas:

Carnell Tate Anytime Touchdown (+195)

Carnell Tate was already the clear No. 1 option at wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans, but with Wan'Dale Robinson now out for the season, I envision even more balls being thrown his way. He has 34 receptions and 413 receiving yards this year, but just one touchdown. If he keeps producing at that level, it's only a matter of time before he hauls in his second career touchdown. I'll jump on this bet with him set at almost 2-1 odds against a terrible Cowboys defense.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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