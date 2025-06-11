Did Texas Longhorns Find Their Cornerstone Offensive Tackle of The Future?
The 2026 recruiting cycle is in full swing, especially for the Texas Longhorns, who have been gathering commitments left and right over the past few days. Steve Sarkisian and crew swung four commitments after a busy weekend of official visits, with other recruits who didn't commit, but spoke highly of the Longhorns.
One of those includes Malakai Lee, a four-star offensive tackle from Hawaii. Lee is the second-highest recruit from the Aloha State and is the number 10-ranked offensive tackle in the country, according to 247Sports.
Lee, who comes in at 6-foot-7, 320 pounds, could potentially be the second player to commit to the Longhorns since 2020, joining Liona Lefau, who was part of the 2023 recruiting class as the number 27th-ranked outside linebacker in the country.
After he visited the Forty Acres, Lee told atozsports.com:
“It was great,” Lee said. “I got to hang out with the players. It was my first time in Austin, so being able to go out into the community and see what life could be like for the next three to four years if I commit here was big for me. I also got to meet with all the coaches.”
“It was my first time ever meeting Coach Sark in person, and seeing Coach Flood outside of back home,” Lee said. “He has so many accolades and has developed a lot of guys for the next level. That’s really important to me.”
This also comes after another top offensive line target, Felix Ojo, the country's number one offensive tackle, canceled his official visit to the Oklahoma Sooners. Should the duo both commit to the Longhorns, they would give Steve Sarkisian's team the cornerstones the team previously had in Kelvin Banks and Cameron Williams.
The race is heating up for Lee, who said he won't commit until closer to the end of June, after he takes all of his official visits. Michigan was the favorite to land him before this weekend, but now, after a big splash in Austin, the Longhorns, who gave Lee his first-ever college offer, could become the favorites.