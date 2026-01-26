How Texas Fixed the Worst Running Game of the Steve Sarkisian Era

One of the defining features of the Texas Longhorns' offenses under Steve Sarkisian has been the running game. With Sarkisian as the head coach, Texas has always been an offense that runs the ball first and passes second.

But things are not always that simple; in 2025, the Longhorns had the worst running game under Sarkisian. As a team, they set era-low marks in total rushing yards, rushing yards per game, and yards per carry.

This needed to change, and the people at the top of the program took action. Through upgrades in the transfer portal, the Longhorns should have a revamped running game in 2026 that could bring the team back to offensive glory.

What Went Wrong for the Longhorns’ Running Game in 2025?

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs down the sideline during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

At the conclusion of the 2025 season, the Longhorns’ running back room was gutted. Six players relocated to new programs through the transfer portal, including four of the team’s five leading rushers. The only one who stayed was quarterback Arch Manning, who was second on the team with 399 yards.

Junior running back Quintrevion Wisner led the team in rushing yards with 597 through nine games. This was one season after he ran for 1,064 as a sophomore, bursting onto the scene as one of the SEC’s top young running backs.

This was the first time the Longhorns failed to have a 1,000-yard rusher under Sarkisian, and it was not for a lack of talent. While Texas has benefitted from several NFL talents in the backfield — including Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Jaydon Blue, and Keilan Robinson — there were still plenty of backs with high pedigree on the roster.

Wisner was ranked No. 28 among running backs in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, but four-star Jerrick Gibson (No. 3 RB, 2024) and five-star CJ Baxter (No. 1 RB, 2023) were even bigger recruits. However, Gibson and Baxter combined for just 348 yards in 2025, neither playing more than eight games.

Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) and Texas Longhorns tight end Jordan Washington (84) gesture with teammates before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Injuries played their part in the unraveling of the Longhorns’ running game. Entering the season as a preseason All-SEC First Teamer, Wisner had high expectations placed on him. However, he missed three games due to a hamstring injury. This set him back following an 80-yard day against Ohio State in the season opener, which looked like the start of another strong campaign.

Similarly, Baxter also dealt with a hamstring injury that limited him to just eight games. He had returned from a season-ending knee injury in 2024 but was dealt the subsequent setback.

With both Baxter and Wisner working through ailments, Gibson had an expanded opportunity. Shortly after a one-carry performance in the Red River Rivalry, he stepped away from the program. With Wisner back in the mix, Gibson seemingly decided to leave the team to preserve his redshirt after four games played.

Between injuries and some clubhouse politics, the Longhorns put together the worst running game over the five seasons under Sarkisian. With era-low marks in nearly every category, it was an opportunity for the program to reflect on what is next.

Wisner (Florida State), Baxter (Kentucky), and Gibson (Purdue) all entered the transfer portal, and Texas rebuilt its running game from scratch.

Season Team Rushing Yards Team Rushing Yards per Game Team Yards per Carry 2025 1,791 137.8 4.4 2024 2,540 158.8 4.5 2023 2,638 188.4 5.1 2022 2,446 188.2 5.3 2021 2,393 199.4 5.3

How Did Texas Fix Its Running Game?

NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

For the Longhorns’ offense, the running game is not just half the game — it is the backbone. Sarkisian’s system utilizes an array of sets and formations, consistently giving the defense new looks to keep them guessing.

The Longhorns want to control the pace and the ball while keeping defenses guessing. Between the incorporated motions, RPOs, zone-running game, and play-action passing game, Texas operates a spread offense that challenges defenders’ integrity and picks up chunk gains.

For that reason, Sarkisian and the people in charge needed to make changes. With a cleaned-out running back room, the Longhorns did not just need to add a new RB1 — they needed multiple new faces. They signed a pair of high-profile running backs in the transfer portal: NC State’s Hollywood Smothers and Arizona State’s Raleek Brown.

Smothers was ranked No. 2 among running backs in the transfer portal by 247Sports, and Texas managed to flip him despite an initial commitment to Alabama. After starting his career at Oklahoma, Smothers has developed into a talented rusher, accruing 1,128 yards from scrimmage in 2025.

Entering his redshirt junior year, Smothers will have multiple years of eligibility to continue to develop. He is a home-run threat when he touches the ball, and he is also capable of gaining yards after initial contact. He was second in the ACC in missed tackles forced (48) and led the conference in breakaway runs of 15+ yards (14).

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brown has a similar profile as a former four-star recruit and the No. 5 running back in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. He led the Big 12 in missed tackles forced (53) and finished second in runs of 15+ yards (16). Like Smothers, he is not easy to bring down, and he can punish defenses when they don't.

He has a background as a kick returner and even played wide receiver as a sophomore at USC. He has 438 career receiving yards with five receiving touchdowns. He was 13th in the country in scrimmage yards per game (115.0) and rushed for 1,141 yards, picking up 6.1 yards per carry.

Between Smothers and Brown, the Longhorns should have the talent needed to revitalize their running game. It could be as simple as having new faces in new places, with players aligned with Sarkisian’s renewed vision for the team. Paired with Manning's dual-threat ability as both a scrambler and designed runner, Texas should be able to threaten opposing defenses.

However, the improvements need to go beyond talent acquisition. The offense did not lack talent in 2025, and improvement is required from the offensive line as well.

Does Texas Have What It Needs on the Line?

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the first round of the CFP at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As a redshirt sophomore, left tackle Trevor Goosby led the team in PFF run-blocking grade with an 82.8, a large improvement from 2024 (67.5). Around their star tackle, though, there are still plenty of questions that need to be answered.

Melvin Siani was a key addition in the transfer, but he will be asked to flip positions and play right tackle. He was a left tackle in 2025 at Wake Forest, but he played right tackle in 2023 with Temple. He has room to improve as a run blocker as well. However, his addition could benefit Brandon Baker, who will likely kick inside to guard.

This offseason, though, Texas did not make the additions many expected on the offensive line, particularly inside at guard and center. Connor Robertson should return to the starting center role, while the left guard spot is less certain.

There is a lot of excitement for Jabbar Juluke as the team’s new running backs coach, and he could help fix the ailments that held the team back last season — more importantly, the challenge will be on offensive line coach Kyle Flood to find the Longhorns’ best five. If Texas can discover the answers up front, the running game may be back, and it will only make everything else easier as a result.