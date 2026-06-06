For Texas Longhorns fans, it might seem like it's only a matter of time until five-star wide receiver commit Easton Royal announces that he will be flipping his decision and headed elsewhere.

But it's important to not get ahead of ourselves, especially in the wild world of recruiting.

Royal, who has been committed to Texas since November, has continuously been pursued by elite programs, but has cut his list down to Texas, LSU and Florida. There's been serious buzz about the New Orleans native potentially flipping to the Tigers and playing for his home state, but Royal recently dropped an important recruiting update that should favor the Longhorns moving forward.

Easton Royal Still Putting Texas First in Recruitment

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While speaking with Fox 8 New Orleans, Royal said that he purposely made Texas his final official visit this summer in order to give the Longhorns the final pitch in his recruitment. Royal will still be taking his OVs to LSU and Florida but Texas appears to be in the lead, however slim that edge might be.

“I purposely made Texas my last official visit," Royal told Fox 8 New Orleans. "Obviously that’s the school that I’m committed to. I still want to keep my options open, and give LSU and Florida a chance.”

Royal still wants to give LSU and Florida a final pitch while hearing out both programs, but it appears it would take something going wrong internally with Texas or an irresistible NIL offer in order for Royal to flip his commitment elsewhere.

The No. 1 wide receiver in the nation (Rivals), Easton Royal, is down to three schools in his recruitment: Texas, LSU, Florida.



Royal has been verbally committed to the Longhorns since November. His final official visit of the summer will be to Austin.



“I purposely made Texas… — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) June 6, 2026

If Royal was going to flip, it feels like he would have already done so. But it's also clear he wants to take this process all the way until the end to insure he doesn't leave any stone left unturned.

For Texas fans, watching all of this uncertainty can be stressful but that's the world of recruiting the college football world now lives in due to the wildness of the NIL landscape.

If the Longhorns can end up signing Royal, he would headline a talented 2027 recruiting class for Texas that also features four-star players like edge rushers Cameron Hall and Derwin Fields, tight end Brock Williams, safety Karnell James, running back Noah Roberts and three-star recruits like offensive lineman Keyon Hemphill-Woods, quarterback Ty Knutson, tight end JT Geraci and more.

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