Texas Longhorns in Serious Danger of Losing 4-Star DB Commit

The Texas Longhorns have put together a talented 2027 recruiting class that features some of the top players at their respective positions in this cycle.

But with all that talent also comes a ton of attention from other programs, many of which are looking to do what it takes in order to flip commitments in their favor.

Texas has already experienced this in full force with five-star wide receiver commit Easton Royal, who continues to be heavily pursued by the LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators. Now, the Longhorns could be at risk of losing their top cornerback in the class

Texas CB Commit Karnell James on Potential Flip Watch

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Per reports from 247Sports, the LSU Tigers are a "serious threat" to flip Texas four-star safety commit Karnell "Greedy" James from the Longhorns. He is currently on an official visit in Baton Rouge this weekend, a trip that marks a big opportunity for Lane Kiffin and the LSU coaching staff to try and close the deal.

A product of Manvel, TX, James still has official visits lined up with Notre Dame (June 12) and Texas (June 19). The Longhorns will have the final shot at James, but getting him to stay committed will be easier said than done with two elite programs also in the mix.

NEW: Texas commit Karnell “Greedy” James has official visits set for LSU and Notre Dame as a blueblood battle heats up for the four-star safety



Details: https://t.co/8Qz7JzjALu pic.twitter.com/nTtbFwVy5q — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) June 3, 2026

James is the No. 26 safety prospect in the class and the No. 43 overall player in the state of Texas in 247Sports' rankings. He also received offers from programs like Georgia, Ohio State, Texas Tech, Oregon, Texas A&M, Florida, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Iowa, Kentucky and many more.

During the 2025 season, he posted 53 total tackles, one fumble recovery, six pass breakups, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

If LSU can flip both James and Royal, there's no doubt Tigers fans would have a field day with the Texas faithful on social media. In reality though, it feels like LSU would get, at most, one player to flip instead of both. But only time will tell.

Where Texas Football's 2027 Class Currently Stands

While Royal and James are arguably the two headliners in Texas' 2027 class, the Longhorns still have some notable talent to build around this cycle.

Texas has commitments from four-star players like edge rushers Cameron Hall and Derwin Fields, tight end Brock Williams and running back Noah Roberts among others.

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