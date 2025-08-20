Longhorns Country

Arch Manning Progresses After 'Rocky' Start in Training Camp

After a shaky start to training camp, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has settled in.

Isabella Capuchino

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning on Dec. 21, 2024 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning on Dec. 21, 2024 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns’ preseason training camp has been in full swing for nearly three weeks, after its start on July 30.

Now, with their kickoff set for next Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Ohio State Buckeyes, fall camp seems to be on its last major stretch.

With the amount of days left of training camp dwindling down, Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning discussed his shaky start and how he’s progressed in a player media availability on Tuesday.

Arch Manning opens up about shaky start

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterback Arch Manning on Nov. 30, 2024, at Kyle Field in College Station.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterback Arch Manning on Nov. 30, 2024, at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

“You know, it's funny, I didn't have a great training camp at the first part,” Manning said. “It's gotten better, but definitely was a little rocky there at first.”

The football legacy is set to take the field as the full-time starting quarterback for Texas next week in Columbus against the defending national champions Ohio State. As a redshirt sophomore, he waited and learned under former Longhorn and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers, for two seasons.

“Looking back, I was probably not ready to play my freshman year,” Manning said. “So, I learned a lot a lot about myself, and I think it's helped me a lot.”

The 6-foot-4 quarterback has appeared in 12 games with two starts, accumulating 939 yards, nine touchdowns and holds a completion percentage of 67.8 across those appearances.

Diving further into his 2025 preseason training camp, Manning said he feels secure regarding offensive line protection.

“We got guys that can play a lot of different positions, (and) we've been rotating some guys, so it's been fun. It's a good group," Manning said.

When asked about the reasoning behind his rocky start to preseason camp, Manning clarified that the defense had a strong start to camp, and his early struggles stemmed from pre-snap penalties.

“I think the defense is always pretty good beginning camp, but (recently) I think we've kind of caught a stride on offense, so it's been fun,” Manning said. “I think always early in camp you're gonna have some pre-snap penalties, but obviously, it's on me to get the operational piece before the snap figured out, and I think we've done a better job of that.”

As the Longhorns head into their regular season, Manning noted that in these final two weeks of camp, they’re continuing to mimic game-like scenarios.

“I think (continuing) to make practice like a game, and play the situations and get as many game reps in practice as possible,” Manning said. “Whether it's not taking a sack or throwing the ball away, stuff like that, that kind of continue to do (that).”

Less than two weeks out, it seems things are shaping up for Manning and the Longhorns as they prepare to take on the Buckeyes in their week 1 matchup.

