ESPN Finally Has A Good Arch Manning Take
The Texas Longhorns are hurting, and football fans are looking for a person to direct their blame towards.
For many, this person is quarterback Arch Manning. He has been a hot topic of conversation in the media for multiple years now, and his first year as a starter hasn’t gone as planned so far.
That being said, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky still believes the redshirt sophomore will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Here’s why:
Orlovsky on Manning
Orlovsky’s argument isn’t that Manning has been perfect, as that argument would be a difficult one to justify. However, he still has faith in the quarterback’s potential at the highest level.
“Arch Manning is going to be the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft,” he said during a recent appearance on ESPN’s Get Up. “I’ve never felt better about that than watching this past week… He’s custom-made for the NFL game.”
The Longhorns’ lack of success has led many analysts and fans to question whether or not Manning’s talent is as boundless as the media thought it was during the offseason. What Orlovsky argues is that Manning’s doubters need to analyze this year’s Texas team from a broader lens.
“Let’s be very clear about Texas,” Orlovsky said. “It’s probably as big of a roster whiff as we’ve had in years. It’s arguably the worst offensive line in the SEC. They don’t have a tailback who’s a difference maker right now. Their best receiver is a redshirt freshman named Parker Livingstone. This is not a very good football team.”
It’s normal for a quarterback to take the heat for an underperforming offense, but his last name and the level of fame he reached before even becoming the Longhorns’ starter doesn’t help.
Whether or not he will be as high of a draft pick as Orlovsky thinks he will won’t be determined for quite some time, but every game moving forward could help him make a case for himself.
Manning has recorded 1,115 passing yards for 11 touchdowns so far this season, and he looks to help change the trajectory of this team’s season with a win this upcoming Saturday. Texas will face the Oklahoma Sooners in their Red River Rivalry matchup at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 11.
This could be an opportunity for the Longhorns to get back on track and for Manning to shake some of the media’s criticism for at least a week.