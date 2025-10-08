Texas QB Arch Manning Not Rattled After Florida Loss
The Texas Longhorns suffered a humbling defeat at the hands of the Florida Gators last Saturday.
The team left Gainesville soaking wet, hurt and dejected as it failed to complete its comeback, spiking the ball just a second after time had expired. Now with two losses, the Longhorns will need an impressive run to lock up a playoff spot.
On Monday, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning spoke about how he is still confident in his team and the week ahead for the team as they prepare to face the rival Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.
Arch Manning: Level-Headed
Immediately after the game ended, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed that Manning had battled through an injury during the loss.
“[I was] pretty sore, but that’s just part of football,” Manning said. “I feel better now.”
Manning was able to battle through what Sarkisian called a “stinger,” a common injury in football that sends a fiery sensation down a player’s neck and arm after a hit to the neck area. Most of the time, it is something players can push through. For a quarterback, it can cause discomfort each time they throw the ball until they can get some rest.
”I feel like we got a really good team that battles,” Manning said. “I have respect for all of our guys for battling back. That’s just part of playing quarterback, playing football. I’ve watched guys take hits and get up like a champ, so I’m just following their lead.”
With the Florida game officially in the rear view mirror, Manning and the Longhorns are setting their sights on the Oklahoma Sooners.
“Obviously we didn’t play well on Saturday,” Manning said. “We’ve got to learn from it and get better and go play well against [Oklahoma].
Texas and Oklahoma have one of the greatest rivalries in all of college sports. The game, known as the “Red River Rivalry,” has taken place every year since 1929 and has been played at the Cotton Bowl since 1932. There have been 120 total meetings between the two teams, with the Longhorns leading the series 64-51-5. Recently, Oklahoma has dominated the rivalry, winning 11 of the last 16 meetings.
”It was cool watching Quin [Ewers] play in these games,” Manning said. “This game is really unique. A lot of guys go to OU to play Texas in this game, and a lot of come here to play OU in this game. It’s a special one.”