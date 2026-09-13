Texas Longhorns Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Themselves Against Ohio State

The 2026 edition of Texas and Ohio State was an instant classic.

Initially, it appeared the Buckeyes would thoroughly dominate the Longhorns, but Texas pulled off a furious fourth-quarter comeback and won 24-23.

Steve Sarkisian's team fell behind early, but they slowly crawled back. Texas' self-inflicted wounds gave the Buckeyes momentum in the first half. But the Longhorns found answers in the fourth quarter and pulled off a resilient victory.

Through the ups and downs, Texas pulled off a stunning home win. Let's take a look at who improved and who dropped their stock on Saturday.

Who Helped Themselves

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arch Manning

Similar to last year, it wasn't a pretty start for Arch Manning. He looked uncomfortable with his reads, and the offense didn't execute as well as it should. But Manning had his signature moment as he drove the offense downfield late in the fourth quarter, and Hollywood Smothers gave Texas its first lead with 25 seconds remaining.

Manning completed 23 of his 37 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown. He didn't play a perfect game, but he ultimately delivered when his team needed him. This is what Texas fans have been waiting for. This could be a special year for Manning, and he pulled off a program-defining victory.

Emaree Winston

Emaree Winston didn't have an eye-popping game on Saturday. He caught three passes for 38 yards. But each reception played a critical role in this fourth-quarter comeback, and he quickly emerged as the lead tight end on Saturday.

Emmett Mosley V

Texas' top wide receivers struggled with drops, but Emmett Mosley V caught three passes on the go-ahead scoring drive. He led the team in receiving yards (67). During fall camp, Mosley was highly regarded by the coaching staff, and it paid off on Saturday. He played an instrumental role in the victory.

Will Muschamp's defense also deserves some credit. They held the Buckeyes to three points in the second half. The comeback wouldn't have been possible if the defense didn't come up with crucial stops.

Who Hurt Themselves

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raleek Brown

Saturday's game couldn't have started any worse for Texas. On the first offensive play, Raleek Brown fumbled the ball, which set up Ohio State to take an early 3-0 lead. In a direct competition for touches with Hollywood Smothers, it was not a great look for the Arizona State transfer.

Brown finished with 10 carries for 54 yards. The Longhorns will need him to produce throughout the year, but it wasn't a great night for Brown.

Ryan Wingo

Ryan Wingo is undoubtedly one of the most talented wide receivers in college football, but drops have been his biggest setback throughout his career. Those issues resurfaced in the worst way on Saturday night.

The Longhorns were building a positive offensive drive in the second quarter. It looked like Manning made a great throw to Wingo for a would-be touchdown, but the Texas wideout dropped the ball. It was a critical mistake and ultimately led to a field goal.

Wingo wasn't the only wide receiver with a costly drop. Manning tried to connect with Cam Coleman in the first quarter, but the ball popped out of his hands and into Buckeyes cornerback Jaylen McClain. This was a much tougher play, but Coleman would say that he should've caught that ball.

Wingo finished with four catches for 22 yards and a touchdown, but it was a tough night for the Texas wideout.

Regardless of the mistakes, it was an impressive win for the Longhorns. They didn't play a great game but still managed to knock off the top team in the country.

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