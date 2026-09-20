Texas Longhorns Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs. UTSA

The Texas Longhorns finished up their non-conference schedule with a 30-6 win over the UTSA Roadrunners. However, the score doesn't indicate the pace of this game. Both offenses struggled, and UTSA hung around for the majority of the game.

Perhaps Texas had a hangover effect after a thrilling comeback against Ohio State, but the Longhorns looked like they were going through the motions on Saturday night. It wasn't a convincing victory.

Here is how each Texas position group graded out in its win over the Roadrunners.

Quarterback: C

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arch Manning had a sizzling start to Saturday's contest. He completed nine of his first 12 pass attempts for 102 yards and two touchdowns. After that, he struggled to find a rhythm. He ended up completing 51 percent of his passes for 164 yards.

Manning didn't turn the ball over, but he didn't play as consistently as he should've. He made some great throws early on but also took some meaningless hits instead of sliding. It wasn't the best night from the Longhorns quarterback.

Running Back: C+

The running game was one of the few bright spots on offense in the second half, but the touches were spread out. Hollywood Smothers finished with 10 carries and 54 yards, while Raleek Brown had 10 carries for 41 yards.

Brown had a tough game last week, but it's clear that Texas will lean on both running backs this season. Derrek Cooper also scored his first collegiate touchdown in the fourth quarter. He could also factor into the running game this year.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: B-

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman catches a touchdown pass. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This grade would be much lower if Cam Coleman didn't factor into the equation. Coleman finished with four catches, 59 yards, and two touchdowns. He made a brilliant goal-line fade catch and continues to be a huge addition to this offense.

Outside of Coleman, no Texas wideout finished with more than 30 yards.

Offensive Line: C-

The Longhorns' offensive line had a back-to-earth moment on Saturday. The pass protection wasn't great, and UTSA did a nice job of pressuring Manning. He was only sacked once, but the offensive line should've played better against an inferior opponent.

Defensive Line: A-

Texas' defensive line sacked McCown once, courtesy of Colin Simmons. Simmons was in a boot during the second half, so that could be worth monitoring next week. Hero Kanu wreaked havoc in the backfield as the Roadrunners finished with just 70 rushing yards.

Linebackers: A

Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles intercepts the first pass of the game. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the first play of the game, Rasheem Biles picked off McCown. He finished with a team-leading four tackles. So far, Biles has been one of Texas' best defensive players this year.

Secondary: A

McCown never found a groove on Saturday night. Jelani McDonald and Derek Williams Jr. had nice games. They helped shut down the Roadrunners' offense.

UTSA's leading receiver, Brandon High Jr., had 20 receiving yards. It was an impressive night from the secondary.

Special Teams: A

Texas punted a little more than they would've liked. Kicker Gianni Spetic made all six kicks on Saturday.

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