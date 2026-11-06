Film Room: How Ole Miss Gave Texas a Blueprint For Locking Down Missouri

The No. 18 Missouri Tigers are rebounding after a middling 2025 campaign behind the brain trust of head coach Eli Drinkwitz, offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and quarterback Austin Simmons.

Their efficient offense averages six yards per play, the 38th-best mark in the nation. They have won three of their last four games by a combined score of 106-33, including a 45-17 dismantling of the Florida Gators, who have bested the Longhorns two years in a row.

However, in the only loss of those four games, Mizzou was held to just three points by Mississippi, their lowest tally since a 2024 loss to Alabama. Even more impressively, the Rebels managed this feat without forcing a turnover until the last 70 seconds of the game.

Here is how Ole Miss put the clamps on Missouri, and how No. 7 Texas can do the same.

Make Simmons Uncomfortable

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz on the sidelines against the Troy Trojans during the first half of the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drinkwitz and Lindsey run a 'pro-tempo' offense that, among other things, maintains consistency by avoiding negative plays. The Tigers' sack rate is 3.04%, while their interception rate is 0.9%, placing them in the bottom 14 for both figures.

For those numbers to be achieved, they need a passer to be decisive, accurate and rhythmic. Simmons is all of these things when he is comfortable.

When he is not, Missouri's offense becomes ineffective. Mississippi was able to rattle Simmons by focusing on three things:

1. Removing the Run Game

The best way to alleviate the load on a passer is to have a reliable rushing attack. Missouri's ground game averages 4.6 yards per carry, making it one of the most dependable in the FBS.

The Rebels held them to just 1.5 yards per attempt in their matchup by loading the box, sending run blitzes and dominating the interior. It was clearly a point of emphasis for their defense.

"We knew we were going to have to run the ball and stop their run to win,” Rebels head coach Pete Golding said after the game.

Stuffing the run not only increases Simmons' responsibility to move the ball, it also puts the Tigers in more predictable down-and-distances and limits Lindsey's playbook.

The good news is that Texas allows the 10th-fewest yards per carry in the country. The bad news is that star Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy is expected to take an increased workload on Saturday as he continues recovering from a gunshot wound.

2. Getting Pressure

Simmons plays significantly worse when blitzed or pressured.

Stats (according to Pro Football Focus) Kept Clean Under Pressure Not Blitzed Blitzed Passing Grade 88.9 54.5 90.3 64.9 Completion Percentage 67.9% 42.4% 70% 53.3% Turnover-Worthy Play Percentage 3% 5.2% 2% 5.4% Yards Per Attempt 8.4 6.7 8.5 7.5

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Despite this, conference teams were blitzing him on less than a third of his drop-backs, potentially being scared of giving up a big play or opening holes in the run game.

That changed with Ole Miss, who sent blitzes at Simmons 56.5% of the time that he dropped back. They pressured Simmons 15 times, nearly twice as much as any other team has this season.

However, teams can not just blitz the Tigers and pray. Simmons actually played well when blitzed by Ole Miss, but he struggled when he got moved off of his spot.

Here is an example:

Carter Long

On third and long, Golding is showing a zero-blitz, meaning he has one more defender at the line of scrimmage than the offense has blockers. This, of course, means that Simmons needs to prepare to face an unblocked man and throw a solid ball anyway.

Lindsey has a 10-yard dig called for the isolated receiver, whose man is backed 10 yards off of him. If Simmons can get to the top of his drop quickly and remain calm enough to deliver an accurate pass, then the Tigers will move the chains.

Carter Long

However, the pressure forces Simmons to sloppily get through his footwork and shuffle to the right, knocking him off of his platform and causing a bad pass to his receiver.

So, while the Longhorns should look to get after Simmons on Saturday, they need to make sure that they are making Simmons problem-solve and not allowing him to simply get to his hot routes and dump-offs.

3. Disrupting Routes

Another way to suppress Simmons is to get physical with Missouri's receivers at the line of scrimmage and the top of the route. Pro-style passing offenses like Lindsey's rely on precise rhythm, and disrupting the timing of route patterns throws that off.

Getting handsy with the Tigers' Donovan Olugbode and Cayden Lee will be difficult for a Texas team that could be missing starting cornerbacks Graceson Littleton and Kade Phillips; however, it will be necessary if they want to bother Simmons.

Conclusion

Ole Miss' defensive strategy was able to throw Simmons off, leading him to be inaccurate even from clean pockets throughout the game.

If Texas can affect the him the same way, then they will overcome a tidal wave of injuries and pick up a tough win on the road.

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