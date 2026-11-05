Steve Sarkisian Knows the Challenge Missouri's Running Game Presents for Texas

Missouri's offense presents a challenge that goes beyond simply loading the box and trying to stop a talented running back. The Tigers have built an attack that uses the threat of the run to create opportunities through the air, forcing defenses to account for multiple possibilities on every snap.

That's exactly what Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian emphasized when discussing the Tigers ahead of Saturday's matchup. He singled out running back Ahmad Hardy's ability to create yards in different ways, making him a difficult player to prepare for.

For the Longhorns, the challenge will be finding a way to slow Missouri's rushing attack without leaving the defense vulnerable to the easy completions the Tigers use to keep the offense moving.

Texas must defend the entire Missouri offense

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) runs the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian's evaluation of Missouri's running game centered on one important quality: versatility. He explained that the Tigers' backfield threat isn't limited to a particular type of run or situation.

"He's not a one-dimensional runner," Sarkisian said. "... You have to defend it all."

Sarkisian pointed to Hardy's ability to get outside on stretch runs, use his speed to turn the corner and finish runs between the tackles with physicality and contact balance. He also highlighted the running back's patience and vision in Missouri's wide-zone scheme.

That combination creates a difficult assignment for Texas' defensive front and linebackers. If the Longhorns attack too aggressively inside, Hardy has the ability to bounce runs outside. If defenders widen their alignment to account for the perimeter, Missouri can find room between the tackles.

Texas will need disciplined gap assignments and consistent tackling to prevent Hardy from turning routine carries into explosive plays. Defensive linemen must control their gaps rather than simply chasing the football, while linebackers will have to read their keys and avoid getting pulled out of position by misdirection.

The secondary also has a role. Safeties may need to provide run support, but they cannot abandon their responsibilities in coverage.

That's because Missouri's passing game is closely connected to its rushing threat. Sarkisian noted that the Tigers look for quick outs, hitch routes and glance throws off run-pass options when defenses begin committing too many players to the box.

In other words, Texas cannot simply sell out to stop Hardy and expect that to solve the problem.

Missouri wants defenses to overreact. When linebackers and safeties move toward the line of scrimmage, quarterback Beau Pribula can take advantage of the space created outside. Those quick completions help the Tigers stay ahead of the chains and make defenses pay for being too aggressive.

The Longhorns' best approach will be to make Missouri earn its yards without losing sight of the passing game. That means maintaining sound leverage, tackling well in space and communicating through formations designed to influence defensive reactions.

Texas also needs to create negative plays. Getting Missouri behind schedule would make it harder for the Tigers to dictate the terms of the game with their balanced approach.

Sarkisian's comments make one thing clear: stopping Missouri requires more than winning the battle at the line of scrimmage. Texas must defend the run and remain prepared for everything Missouri builds off it.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.