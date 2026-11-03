Texas vs. Missouri: Everything to Know About the Longhorns' Next Opponent

The Texas Longhorns have a top-20-ranked opponent this Saturday on the road when they travel to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the Tigers.

As easy as it might be to overlook Mizzou with a trip to Baton Rouge the following week to take on LSU, Texas's CFP hopes are on the line all month. Focus cannot be lost at any point in November.

Missouri is a dangerous opponent, despite a 31-3 defeat at the hands of the Ole Miss Rebels and a loss to a pre-Kamario Taylor-injury Mississippi State Bulldogs. Their most recent game was a dominant 34-10 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in rainy conditions.

The Longhorns most recently got the better of Mississippi State 31-3 in Austin this past Saturday night. Third-stringer Parker Puckett ended up in the game for Taylor's backup, AJ Swann, who started the game but was knocked out of it.

Here's how the opponent stacks up this Saturday in a must-win scenario for Texas:

Key Missouri Players to Watch

Oct 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Ahmad Hardy just made his season debut for the Tigers this past Saturday, Jamal Roberts has stepped up in a major way in Missouri's running back room all season. Hardy was the team's rushing leader last year, but Roberts has been on an even better pace this season than Hardy's 2025 season.

Roberts has already surpassed 1,000 rushing yards and has nine rushing touchdowns, the third most in the SEC. He's been a dominant counterpart to Austin Simmons, who is on the verge of surpassing 2,000 passing yards and owns a 16:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

In the passing game, receivers Cayden Lee and Donovan Olugbode have gotten the majority of the targets. Lee and Olugbode combine for 12 of the team's 16 receiving touchdowns.

Defensively, linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez is everywhere for Mizzou, amassing 84 tackles, two forced fumbles, and 1.5 sacks in 2026.

Where Missouri is Most Dangerous

Chip Lindsey's offense has blended finesse with a power game, and the result is the No. 5 offensive attack in the SEC this fall.

UT will be met with heavy personnel and power-spread concepts that will make it hard to figure out what's coming next all afternoon.

Defensively, the Longhorns need to be ready for defensive coordinator Corey Batoon's 4-2-5 base scheme that has effectively limited opposing run games and generates pressure through the A- and B-gaps. Missouri has the No. 3 rushing defense in the SEC and ranks No. 5 in sacks per game.

Neither side of the ball is easy to contend with. That's what makes the upset potential so high in CoMo this Saturday.

Texas vs. Missouri Prediction

Steve Sarkisian has revealed that several starters will be out on Saturday for the Longhorns. He hasn't specified every one yet, but both sides of the ball have been ravaged by injuries.

With so many key players out, including left tackle Trevor Goosby, running back Hollywood Smothers, and nickelback Graceson Littleton, at a minimum, there is a strong upset chance on the road.

Texas is the favorite for a reason, though. The defensive front has figured out how to stop the run without Colin Simmons, who may be back in action this weekend, and has regained a dominant form in coverage against the Bulldogs.

The Longhorns will have trouble putting the Tigers away, but UT should escape this one with a one-score victory.

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