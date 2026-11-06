No. 7 Texas vs. No. 18 Missouri: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

The Texas Longhorns have been red hot the last two weeks, including dismantling the state of Mississippi at home to keep the hopes of making the College Football Playoff alive.

However, the season doesn't get any easier now as they face another ranked opponent in the Missouri Tigers, who feature a lethal rushing attack and are looking to keep their own season alive.

Here is how to watch the exciting top-20 matchup.

How to Watch Texas vs. Missouri

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 7 Texas Longhorns 6-2 (3-2 in SEC) vs. No. 18 Missouri Tigers 6-2 (3-2 in SEC)

No. 7 Texas Longhorns 6-2 (3-2 in SEC) vs. No. 18 Missouri Tigers 6-2 (3-2 in SEC) What: Sixth SEC game of the year for both teams

Sixth SEC game of the year for both teams When: Saturday, November 7, at 11:00 a.m. CT

Saturday, November 7, at 11:00 a.m. CT Where: Memorial Stadium (Columbia, Missouri)

Memorial Stadium (Columbia, Missouri) TV/Steaming: ESPN

ESPN Radio: Longhorns Radio Network

Longhorns Radio Network Radio Announcers: Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter)

Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs.

Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. The Tigers would take a step back in 2025, finishing the year with an 8-5 record. Series History: The Longhorns lead the all-time series 19-9 and have won eight of the last ten meetings.

Meet Missouri's Head Coach

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz on field prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri: Drinkwitz is entering year seven at the helm for the Tigers, and has amassed a 52-31record over that time. Prior to the Tigers, he was the head coach for Appalachian State for one season.

Betting Odds via DraftKings

Spread: Texas -2.5 (-118), Missouri +2.5 (-102)

Texas -2.5 (-118), Missouri +2.5 (-102) Over/Under: 42.5 (O -115, U -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Thursday, November 5 report.

Texas players listed as QUESTIONABLE : Edge Colin Simmons, WR Ryan Wingo, WR Cam Coleman, DB Kade Phillips, DB Graceson Littleton

Edge Colin Simmons, WR Ryan Wingo, WR Cam Coleman, DB Kade Phillips, DB Graceson Littleton Texas players listed OUT: RB Hollywood Smothers, OL Trevor Goosby, TE Nick Townsend, Edge Richard Wesley

Missouri players listed OUT: RB Malae Fonoti, OL Josh Atkins, TE Gavin Hoffman

What to Know About the Tigers

The Tigers are led by a lethal rushing attack, spearheaded by Jamal Roberts, who is one of just three running backs in the country who have over 1,000 yards in the season. As a whole, the Tigers average 28.3 points per game, which ranks No. 53 in the country.

Defensively, the Tigers have been very stout, allowing just 24 points per game; however, they surrendered 31 points to the Ole Miss Rebels two games ago, showing that the defense could be exploited if needed.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.