The No. 8 Texas Longhorns captured one of the most dramatic victories of head coach Steve Sarkisian's tenure against the LSU Tigers on Saturday.

Texas struggled for most of the game before magically pulling out a win at the end, when Sarkisian and quarterback Arch Manning put together a 12-play, 58-yard, game-winning drive. That drive culminated in a touchdown pass to running back Raleek Brown, who was open in the flat with three seconds left.

While the play seemed like a basic call to most fans, it was actually a masterful design by Sarkisian that perfectly exploited the coverage LSU was playing. Here is how Sarkisian knew what LSU would run and how he beat them.

What Did Sarkisian Know?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense that Sarkisian beat is one that Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker has turned to frequently in the low red zone this season. Here it is against A&M:

Carter Long

The Tigers set up with a one-high-safety shell behind a pseudo-61 front, meaning that there are six players on or near the line of scrimmage up front with one linebacker behind them. They are playing man coverage across the board, with the MIKE linebacker bluffing a blitz before dropping into the middle.

Here is the important part: both of the endmen on the line of scrimmage, #2 Tamarcus Cooley and #7 Whit Weeks on this play, are funneling the running back and playing 'peel' assignments. This means that both will blitz around the edge unless the back runs a route to their side, at which point it becomes their job to run with him in space.

Carter Long

This time the back goes right but stays in to block, meaning both Cooley and Weeks are free to rush the passer. Cooley comes untouched, forcing a quick incompletion from Reed.

Here is the same look against Auburn:

Carter Long

LSU is in a cover-zero look with a slightly different front but is playing the same coverage. Auburn has its back split out in a quads bunch formation; however, linebacker Dahvon Keys and safety Jhase Thomas are still funneling and peeling him.

This fact is evidenced by the LSU defensive backs pointing out the back to Keys and further proven by the linebacker and edge rusher pointing him out to Thomas once he motions across the formation.

This taught Sarkisian that the defenders responsible for the back would stay aligned inside of him to preserve their ability to rush the passer. That strategy worked on this play, as LSU was able to force another quick incompletion; however, it is also exactly what the Longhorns exploited later.

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How Sarkisian Took Advantage

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning rushes during the first quarter against the Louisiana State Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas got to the four-yard line with nine seconds left in the game, meaning they had two or three chances at the end zone. Sarkisian used the first chance to see what kind of defense LSU would play and preserve time on the clock by running a quick out to Jermaine Bishop Jr.

The play before 'The Play'



Sark's quick-out to Bishop told him how LSU was going to defend the low red-zone, preserved time on the clock and gave Texas a real shot at the end zone.



Underrated part of this Saturday's game-winner. pic.twitter.com/JhPlEf4ZDh — Carter Long (@carter_long818) November 17, 2026

Once he knew that Baker would indeed be funneling and peeling Brown, Sarkisian sprung his trap.

Carter Long

Texas lined up on the right hash with a condensed bunch to the left and Bishop split out right. Brown starts by motioning out to the right, which causes Thomas, labeled 'Ni' in the play-art, to motion out with him, while Keys, labeled 'W,' takes his eyes off Brown and gets ready to rush.

Carter Long

Then, Brown snaps back to the left, orbiting around quarterback Arch Manning. Keys responds late, probably due to a combination of him not expecting Brown to come back left or motion out quite that far.

Carter Long

Once Keys does start getting out to Brown, he has to navigate over all of the traffic from the condensed bunch, leaving Brown with plenty of room to catch the game-winning pass from Manning.

Steve Sarkisian's description of Texas' game-winning touchdown play vs. LSU: "We're in a bunch set with three people all going that direction. They aren't trying to pick, but they create natural traffic issues for defenders. It's like driving on 35." pic.twitter.com/AeYtJoDdUd — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 16, 2026

That is how Sarkisian dialed-up the perfect play to clear Texas' path to the College Football Playoff. Even if Keys had covered Brown correctly, Texas still could have scored as Manning had windows to hit all three receivers in the bunch, which would have made Sarkisian look like a genius all the same.

If Manning and Sarkisian can continue to press the right buttons the way they did on the final drive against LSU, Texas could become a dangerous team throughout the postseason.

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