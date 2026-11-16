The Texas Longhorns narrowly escaped Death Valley with a 22-21 win over the LSU Tigers on Saturday, as quarterback Arch Manning threw a swing pass to running back Raleek Brown with just three seconds left to secure the dramatic victory.

As incredible as that ending was, head coach Steve Sarkisian should not be overly proud of his team's performance. Texas was bested in nearly every statistical category by the Tigers and needed several key breaks in order to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

If the Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian want to become a serious contender for the national title, they will need to address several issues that LSU exposed this weekend.

What Went Wrong

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning rushes during the first quarter against the Louisiana State Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas was out-gained 273 yards to 366, easily the most they have been this season. They were out-rushed 99-122 in totality while also getting gapped in efficiency 3.1 yards per carry to 4.1.

Addressing the run game should be top priority for Sarkisian and offensive coordinator Kyle Flood, as success on the ground is one of the highest predictors of winning in college football. In fact, FBS teams that won the rushing battle won 78% of their games from 2016-2023, according to CBS Sports.

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That number rises to 80% when adjusted to the then-power five conferences and to 82% when further refined to the SEC. Teams that made the then-four-team College Football Playoff won 96% of such games in the same sample.

The numbers show that good teams run the ball, and they run the ball well. Texas failed to do so, something they can rarely afford going forward.

Texas also failed to protect the ball, something which is equally condusive to losing. Teams that won the turnover-battle won 77% of their games in 2022, according to statsbomb.

Despite Manning throwing three interceptions, the Longhorns did not lose the turnover battle to the Tigers. However, Sarkisian can not rely on safety Jehlani McDonald nabbing three interceptions every week, so will need to look to clean up that issue as well.

Texas was also less efficient on money-downs, converting 44% of their third- and fourth-down attempts while LSU made good on 56% of theirs. However, the Longhorns were able to turn it on when it mattered most, converting three third downs on their game-winning drive.

Still, Texas can not sustain a National-Championship-winning team on the back of multi-interception games from its defense and last-minute heroics from its offense. If the Longhorns want to go all the way, Sarkisian will need to address these key issues.

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