Arch Manning Doesn't Care About His Louisiana Homecoming and Neither Should You

Arch Manning is heading back to his home state of Louisiana, where he will lead the Texas Longhorns against the LSU Tigers at Death Valley in Baton Rouge.

But rather than focusing on the fact that he is leading a top-10 Texas team into the most intimidating road venue in the country with the College Football Playoff on the line, or a quarterback seeking his seventh-straight win over a ranked team, everyone seems to want to make Manning's return to The Boot feel personal.

To be fair, he is a native of the state's cultural epicenter, New Orleans, and his grandfather did play for the Saints.

But if you ask Manning, that's where it stops, and there is nothing about this game that comes off as a homecoming to him.

"It's Not About Me"

Texas Quarterback Arch Manning, during his high school days at Isidore Newman. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“We're trying to go 1-0 this week. I don't have any legacy [at LSU]," Manning said. "I have no family who went to LSU. I'm from New Orleans, which is an hour from Baton Rouge. So, there's no connection. It's not about me.”

And he's dead on, right on the money.

Saturday's matchup at Death Valley is little if anything to do with Manning making a trip to a venue that he grew up an hour and 24 minutes away from, and never even visited as a recruit.

That's the equivalent of pushing a narrative that a kid from Dallas who plays for Kansas is excited to play against Baylor in Waco.

It is just an irrelevant fact, and one that Manning certainly doesn't care about.

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But, of course, as usual, he gave the football answer, just as his head coach predicted.

"He's going to give you the politically correct answer," Sarkisian said. "I don't think he gives a crap. I'll be honest with you. I just think Arch is immersed in this team and being a really good player."

Instead, what everyone should really be focused on, is what is at stake.

This game could decide everything

Texas enters the matchup ranked as the No. 7 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, and very likely to move up after its win over No. 18 Missouri.

But at 7-2, another loss would be devastating to the Longhorns' résumé. That's not to say that, with four ranked wins already under their belt, Texas can't still make it into the 12-team Playoff, but it becomes much more of a question with a loss in Baton Rouge.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have their proverbial backs against the wall themselves. Sitting at 6-3, Lane Kiffin's team if officially out of runway. A loss to Texas, and the season is over.

That just makes LSU that much more dangerous, and why it is so incredibly important for Texas and Sarkisian to make sure that the Manning we saw in Columbia shows up again in Baton Rouge, rather than the version we saw for the majority of the first half of the season.

Either way, one thing is clear: Manning isn't returning home to visit his Louisiana roots. He is heading to Baton Rouge to win a football game.

That is the only story Texas fans should care about.

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