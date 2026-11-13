Texas vs. LSU Final Score Predictions: Who Wins and Why?

The Texas Longhorns keep on rolling as they head down the final stretch of the regular season, having picked up their third straight win after a successful road trip to Columbia.

Now the Longhorns get back out on the road, and this time it's to one of the toughest places to play, not just in the SEC but in the country, traveling to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers this weekend.

The Texas Longhorns on SI make their prediction for Saturday night's battle in Death Valley.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Bo Mascoe (5) reacts after an interception towards the end of the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leo Barnes

Yes, Saturday’s matchup against LSU will be at night, and yes, it will be in Death Valley. But the Longhorns have won three straight, and perhaps more importantly, Arch Manning is playing some of his best football with a level of confidence that was noticeably absent earlier in the season.

Of course, I’m not going to overlook the Texas offensive line’s issues — even if it did show improvement last week against Missouri — or an LSU defensive front that’s been relentless all season. But I also don’t see Sam Leavitt having an easy night against Will Muschamp’s defense.

I expect a physical, relatively low-scoring affair, with both defenses controlling stretches of the game. But I like Texas just enough to escape Baton Rouge relatively unscathed with its fourth consecutive victory.

Texas 27, LSU 20

JD Andress

This game comes down to how often the LSU pass rush can get home. If they can make Manning uncomfortable and force him into mistakes, the Tigers can move the ball on the Longhorns, but red zone stops will be the difference. The Longhorns squeak one out and keep chugging along.

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Texas 27, LSU 20

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs the ball during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phoenix Haigis

Texas is on a roll after three straight wins against Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Missouri. Now they come into an extremely hostile environment at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night, with an LSU team coming off a loss to Alabama.

Lane Kiffin and the Tigers will be hungry for a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Arch Manning and the Longhorns will have to play their best full game of football this season to come out with a victory in what looks like their hardest remaining game. While it should be close, Steve Sarkisian plays his best football in November and the Longhorns feel good about their chances with two scheduled games remaining.

Texas 34, LSU 31

Ylver Deleon-Rios

Texas is one of the hottest teams in the nation after racking up three straight wins, heading into the final stretch of the regular season. And now the Longhorns take their momentum into Death Valley to take on a desperate LSU Tigers team under the lights in Death Valley.

The Longhorns and Tigers will do battle with plenty of talent on the football field on Saturday night in what should be a close game. While it should be a close game, Texas will squeeze out a road win that will all but secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Texas 31, LSU 28

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