No. 6 Texas vs. No. 21 LSU: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

The Texas Longhorns have been on a run lately and carry a three-game winning streak into the final three games of the season.

Holding onto that, however, won't be easy as the program travels to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers, who have nothing to lose with three losses already on the year.

Here is how to watch the exciting top-25 matchup as the Longhorns look to remain in the College Football Playoff picture.

How to Watch Texas vs. LSU

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during the first half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 6 Texas Longhorns 7-2 (4-2 in SEC) vs. No. 21 LSU Tigers 6-3 (3-3 in SEC)

No. 6 Texas Longhorns 7-2 (4-2 in SEC) vs. No. 21 LSU Tigers 6-3 (3-3 in SEC) What: Seventh SEC game of the season for both teams.

Seventh SEC game of the season for both teams. When: Saturday, November 14, at 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, November 14, at 6:30 p.m. CT Where: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas) TV/Steaming: ABC

ABC Radio: Longhorns Radio Network

Longhorns Radio Network Radio Announcers: Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter)

Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs.

Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies, which led the program to opt for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. Series History: The Longhorns lead the all-time series 9-8, with the two programs splitting the last six matchups. The Tigers won the most recent one in 2019.

Meet the Coaches

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lane Kiffin, LSU: Kiffin is one of the most prolific head coaching names in the sport, and he enters Year 16 as a head coach, and his first one in Baton Rouge. He comes from his longest stop yet, of six years, where he guided the Ole Miss Rebels to the College Football Playoff. He holds a 121-56 all-time head coaching record.

Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his sixth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 54-22 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2026 season as the preseason number five-ranked team in the AP poll. He previously served as an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.

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Betting Odds via DraftKings

Spread: Texas +4 (-110), LSU -4 (-110)

Texas +4 (-110), LSU -4 (-110) Over/Under: 46.5 (O -105, U -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Thursday, November 5 report.

Texas players listed as QUESTIONABLE : OL Cole Hutson

OL Cole Hutson Texas players listed as PROBABLE : DL Hero Kanu

DL Hero Kanu Texas players listed OUT: RB Hollywood Smothers, OL Trevor Goosby, TE Nick Townsend, Edge Richard Wesley

LSU players listed OUT : DT Richard Anderson, S Dashawn Spears, WR Phillip Wright II, LB Charles Ross II

DT Richard Anderson, S Dashawn Spears, WR Phillip Wright II, LB Charles Ross II LSU players listed as QUESTIONABLE: LB Whit Weeks

LB Whit Weeks LSU Players listed PROBABLE: OL Weston Davis

What to Know About the Tigers

On paper, the Tigers are one of the best teams in the country. They have a high-powered offense that ranks No. 6 in yards per game, averaging 475. 8, and is the No. 22-ranked scoring offense with 33.9 points per game. However, in their losses, the struggle has been converting long drives into points, and is one of the main reasons for the struggles this season.

Defensively, the Tigers have struggled as of late in the secondary, especially in terms of giving up chunk plays, but still have the best pass rush in the country. Led by Princewill Umanmielen who has 8.5 sacks, LSU is taking down opposing quarterbacks 12.22 percent of the time.

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