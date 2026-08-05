The Biggest Decision Steve Sarkisian Will Make In Fall Camp

Football is back in the air on the Forty Acres, and nothing is a bigger indication than the Texas Longhorns having one final tune-up before the start of the 2026 season, with Fall Camp getting started on Wednesday afternoon.

Texas will look to attack Fall Camp with a sense of urgency as the final weeks before the season opener serve as final preparations for a 2026 season filled with lofty expectations and major predictions for both the team as a whole and the individual players who carry a lot of the pressure.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, Fall Camp is his final chance to finalize starting jobs and key rotations across his squad. And with the start of the season being about a month away and with his team back on the practice field, Sarkisian has one major decision left to make.

Texas Has to Find A Starting Saftey Next to Jelani McDonald

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) scratches his helmet after making a tackle during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns bring back one of the better safeties in the SEC and, for now, a nationally underrated safety in senior Jelani McDonald to be the anchor and vocal leader of the Texas secondary that's seeing a good amount of changes.

However, as the Longhorns head into Fall Camp, the other starting safety spot is still a big-time question mark for the backend of the secondary after the departure of All-American safety Michael Taaffe. And who earns the starting job next to McDonald will be the biggest decision Sarkisian has to make in the coming weeks.

Fortunately for Sarkisian and new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, the Longhorns' safety room is not devoid of talent by any means, with several players who will need to be ready to take the leap and grab the starting opportunity in Fall Camp.

A veteran in redshirt junior Derek Williams Jr. could be one of the players first in line for the starting spot. The fourth-year safety has contributed during his time on the Forty Acres, although his impact has lessened after suffering a season-ending injury in 2024, which undoubtedly impacted his 2025 season as well.

Now more than a full year removed from the major injury and in a new defensive scheme, if Williams Jr. can return to the form he found early on in his Texas career, the Longhorns will have an experienced option to go with.

The Longhorns' safety room will also have several third-year players who could be looking to make their jump in the program.

Xavier Filsaime received some burn at safety a season ago, totaling16 tackles and one pass deflection in 10 games. Kobe Black will look to battle in the safety room as he makes the move from cornerback to safety this offseason. And finally, a player in Jordon Johnson-Rubell will look to make the most of an open opportunity after being more of a depth piece in the past.

And the ultimate X-factor in the safety room is what the Longhorns will be able to get out of Jonah Williams in his second season on the gridiron. The multi-sport athlete, former five-star recruit and No. 1 safety in the country, has had a tough time getting rolling on the football field after dealing with lingering injuries following both of his seasons on the baseball field.

The sophomore saw the field in eight games as a true freshman in 2025, and the hope is that Williams is ready to go in Fall Camp and be a full participant. And if the safety can remain healthy and showcase his talents, he could have a say in who will be the other starting safety.

Now that Fall Camp is on its way, the position battle will undoubtedly be the one to watch throughout the next few weeks on the practice field, and Sarkisian and Muschamp will have a big-time decision to make by the time Fall Camp is over.

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