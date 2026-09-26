Five Things That Will Decide Texas vs. Tennessee

The Texas Longhorns are 3-0 with one of the best wins in college football under their belt, but now the program will hit the road for the first time this season.

Entering conference play, the Longhorns will travel to Neyland Stadium for the first time in school history as they face off against the top-15-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a week four showdown.

If head coach Steve Sarkisian wants to keep his perfect season alive, five critical areas will decide the outcome of their first SEC game of the season.

Raleek Brown Stepping Up for Hollywood Smothers

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hollywood Smothers was listed as probable in the latest SEC availability report. Sarkisian has spoken about how important it is for his offense to rely on the run, so being without Smothers could cause hiccups in the game plan.

Fortuntely, the "probable" tag bodes well for Smothers' chances to play.

Raleek Brown is a more than capable option for the Longhorns, but using him early and establishing the ground game if Smothers is limited should alleviate pressure from Manning and the rest of the offense.

Can Texas Stop the Run?

With freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon commanding the offense, the Volunteers have leaned on the rushing attack early on throughout the season to be successful. Because of that, they are ranked second in college football with an average of 283.5 rushing yards per game.

For comparison, the Longhorns ranked 32nd in opponent rushing yards per game, allowing just 109 through the first three games. Putting a stop to the run and forcing the Volunteers' freshman quarterback to beat you with his arm is a big difference between a 4-0 start and a crushing road loss.

Arch Manning Finds His Groove

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To say Manning has struggled wouldn't be entirely fair, but he also hasn't been impressive this year. He has thrown for over 200 yards just once this season, when he threw for 305 in the first game of the season against Texas State.

His completion percentage sits at just 61 percent this year, and if the Longhorns can't get the running game going, they will lean on him to find offensive success. If he can find a groove and connect with his talented receivers, it will be a big difference in the game.

Can the Texas Offensive Line Continue Their Hot Start?

The offensive line was one of the main offseason focuses for the Longhorns, aiming to do a better job protecting Manning in 2026. So far, over three weeks, the program has done exactly that, and the offensive line is the highest-graded pass-protection group in the country.

The Volunteers are ranked 38th in college football with a sack percentage of 7.80 percent on opposing quarterbacks, so maintaining solid protection for Manning will be a key to the passing game.

Handling the Road Environment

It's no secret that Neyland Stadium is one of the toughest environments to play in, and while the Longhorns are glad it isn't a night game, the atmosphere will still be hostile. This is the first time the Longhorns will travel there, and there are generations of Volunteers fans who have waited to cheer against them, adding an extra level to the stadium.

On top of that, the Longhorns are on the road for the first time, and while the team is filled with experience, keeping everyone on the same page will be paramount for success in the matchup.

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