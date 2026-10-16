Florida Expected to Start New QB: What It Means for Texas
In this story:
The Texas Longhorns will face some elite quarterbacks late in the month of October but there's some uncertainty about what the defense will be challenged with during Saturday's home game against the Florida Gators.
Florida quarterback Aaron Philo suffered a shoulder injury in last week's loss to South Carolina. He's been listed as questionable on the SEC availability report but is expected to be a game-time decision on Saturday.
However, it appears that the Gators are expected to make a quarterback change regardless of Philo's status before kickoff.
Florida QB Tramell Jones Jr. Expected to Start vs. Texas
Florida is expected to start quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. against Texas, per reports from On3's Pete Nakos.
A four-star composite prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, Jones is in his second year with Florida, which originally recruited him under head coach Billy Napier.
Jones didn't receive as many high-level offers as some quarterbacks, as that list includes Miami, Florida State, Louisville, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Maryland and Georgia Tech.
On paper, Jones Jr. starting is a notable advantage for a Texas defense that's one of the best in the country this season. In two years of college football, he's appeared in seven games while going 44 of 64 passing for 443 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
However, most of this production has come in mop-up duty. He had a 42-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of the blowout loss to Missouri two weeks ago. His best game as a Gator came last season against Long Island when he went 12 of 18 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
Texas Defense Can Put Massive Pressure on Tramell Jones Jr.
Jones Jr. is not known for his dual-threat ability. In seven career games, he posted just 13 carries for 35 yards.
On top of that, he hasn't exactly proven yet that he can beat defenes with high-level throws down the field.
As a result, the Longhorns can send the house off the edge with Colin Simmons and Lance Jackson down after down without much fear that Jones will scramble up the middle for huge gains. This wasn't the case against Tennessee, as Simmons was often used as a spy on Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon, which led to a few of his career-high 5.5 sacks.
Texas will need to put a heavy pass rush on Jones in order to force him to get the ball out of his hands quicker, which could lead to mistakes.
But more importantly, the Longhorns will need to shut down the production of Florida star running back Jadan Baugh early on so that the pressure is on Jones to try and win the game throguh the air.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7