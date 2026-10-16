Steve Sarkisian Unhappy With Practice Habits of Texas' Backup Offensive Linemen

The Texas Longhorns have had some up-and-down performances from their offensive line so far this season, but it's ultimately been an improvement from what the team had up front last year.

In the comeback win over Ohio State, the offensive line gave Arch Manning time in the pocket while doing just enough to allow Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown to finish with solid nights.

But against Tennessee, Manning was sacked six times and faced constant pressure. However, he's said himself that he feels he has more time to throw than he did last year, but there's clearly still a level of improvement the offensive line needs to reach if the Longhorns want to remain a national title contender.

While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about the possibility of trying out other options on the offensive line aside from the usual starters but he quickly shut the idea down.

Steve Sarkisian: "Those Other Guys Need to Practice Better"

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Sarkisian was being asked about "looking at some other guys" to receive playing time on the o-line, he interjected and clearly didn't sound or look pleased.

"Those other guys need to practice better if they want to play more," Sarkisian said.

The comment was one thing, but it was the way in which Sarkisian said it that stood out.

Sarkisian obviously didn't name anyone specifically, but Texas' most notable backup offensive linemen include players like Laurence Seymore, Andre Cojoe, Jordan Coleman, Jaydon Chatman, Jackson Christian, Paris Patterson and Jonte Newman. Perhaps it's member of this group he wants to see more out of.

The talent is undoubtedly still there, but it's clear Sarkisian is holding the group to a high standard and wants to see improvement before he considers making any changes.

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski (56) blocks the Oklahoma Sooners rush during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barring injury, Texas will continue to roll with its starting unit, from left to right, or Trevor Goosby, Dylan Sikorski, Connor Robertson, Brandon Baker and Melvin Siani. Even if the starting unit has some miscues, it currently doesn't look like Sarkisian feels comfortable enough with making any significant changes.

The Texas offensive line depth was something that many fans felt satisfied with during the offseason and fall camp. Seymore was viewed as the expected starter but Sikorski continued to impress the coaching staff and has run away with the starting job at left guard following his performance against Ohio State.

Fans will have to wait and see how often some of the offensive linemen rotate out when Texas hosts Florida on Saturday.

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