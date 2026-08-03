Former LSU Coach Brian Kelly Doesn't Hold Back Honest Thoughts on Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns might be facing the most pressure among any team in college football this upcoming season, and for good reason.

After starting last year as the No. 1 team in the country to going unranked and missing the College Football Playoff, saying that the 2025 campaign was a disappointment would be a massive understatement.

Now with Arch Manning headed into his second year as the starting quarterback, the expectations both in and outside of Austin are championship-or-bust. But if it means anything to Texas fans, one former SEC head coach has given the Longhorns a stamp of approval.

Brian Kelly Has High Confidence in Texas

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly gestures prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Former LSU head coach Brian Kelly, who is now working as a studio analyst with CBS Sports this upcoming season, recently delivered high praise for Texas, saying that the Longhorns are one of the teams to beat in the country this upcoming season.

He also emphasized that less pressure should on Manning due to increased talent around him, which should help Texas as the season treads on.

"Last preseason, all of the talk was about Arch Manning," Kelly said. "It's less about Arch, and I think that's a good thing. I think Coach Sarkisian has a really good football team from top to bottom. I think if Arch Manning continues his growth in a place to the level that he knows he's capable of, I think in year two he's a lot more comfortable. I think Texas is a team to beat."

"I think Texas is the team to beat." 👀@CoachBrianKelly feels the Longhorns are the top team in the SEC this year. pic.twitter.com/zMkCErPsFv — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) July 27, 2026

Though Kelly's time at LSU didn't work out as many had hoped, he clearly knows what he's talking about when it comes to the elite teams in college football.

Kelly's point about Manning is well said. Last season, it's clear that Manning felt the pressure early on in the year. Though inconsistencies on the offensive line didn't exactly help, the star quarterback looked rattled and unsure at times during losses to Ohio State and Florida.

It says a lot about Manning that despite the struggles, he still had Texas in realistic contention for a College Football Playoff spot after the final week of the regular season due to three Top-10 wins on the team's resume. The Longhorns simply needed too much outside help to feel good about their chances and lost a chance to control their own destiny.

But if Kelly is right about Texas, the floor for the Longhorns this upcoming season will be making the CFP at the very least.

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