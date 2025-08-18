Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Compares Arch Manning to Legendary College QB
The hype for the Texas Longhorns 2025 season is already sky-high after back-to-back double-digit win seasons and back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Texas rides into the season as one of the front-running contenders for a national championship.
Much of the expectations comes from the work of Steve Sarkisian and his staff have done to build a plethora of talent throughout the roster. However, the biggest draw heading into 2025 is the player who takes over the Longhorns' offense under center, Arch Manning, who, unless you've been living under a rock, has received praise, expectations, and drawn top comparisons all offseason before his first year as a full-time starter.
The Longhorns' quarterback has now received another big-time comparison, this time, from former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, who on a recent episode of Pardon My Take gave high praise, comparing Manning to one of his former quarterbacks at LSU, Joe Burrow.
What Ed Orgeron Said About Arch Manning
"Arch is as close to, or maybe as good as, Joe [Burrow] as I've seen. And I've never said that about anybody." Orgeron said.
Burrow famously had an illustrious 2019 season, throwing for 5,671 yards and an astounding 60 touchdowns en route to a Heisman Trophy victory, which he won with the highest margin of victory in the award's history. Burrow capped off his senior season with a national championship after throwing a ridiculous seven first-half touchdowns in the national championship game, and in the 2020 NFL Draft was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals
Although a statistical season like that might never be replicated again, a comparison to a former Heisman Trophy winner and national champion from the head coach who coached said quarterback is top praise. This is not the first time Manning has been compared to one of the best quarterbacks in college football history.
What Other Comparisons Has Manning Received?
Manning was also compared to another SEC quarterback who won both a Heisman trophy and a national championship, this time to Tim Tebow, by ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum. Who, all offseason, has been openly praising what he believes will come from the Longhorns quarterback in 2025.
"Arch Manning is the best college football quarterback we have seen since Tim Tebow entered the scene in 2006," Finebaum said.
The first-year starting quarterback also received a comparison to a college football national champion and a former No. 1 overall pick in Trevor Lawrence by Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt.
"In his two starts, I think that's where his potential popped, he reminded me a lot of Trevor Lawrence, an athletic guy that didn't beat you with his athleticism but could beat you with his arm," Klatt said.
Now with just 12 days before the Longhorns kick off the 2025 season against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug 30 at 11 a.m. on FOX, Manning will have the chance to display his talent in a high-profile matchup.