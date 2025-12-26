Previewing Texas vs. Michigan Citrus Bowl Matchup

The Texas Longhorns will soon take on their final challenge of the 2025 season, which was highlighted by the first year of the Arch Manning era in Austin, with the quarterback taking the reins as the Longhorns starter heading into the season.

And while the season might now have played out like the Longhorns have come to expect, missing out on the College Football Playoff for the first time in three seasons, Texas still has the chance to end the season on the right foot in its bowl game.

The Longhorns get set for a matchup with the Michigan Wolverines for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on New Year's Eve. With the matchup a few days away, here's a look at the Longhorns opponent and seeing how their 2025 season played out.

Taking a Look at Michigan's 2025 Season

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a whole, the Wolverines improved slightly after what was an 8-5 season in 2024, the first year post the Jim Harbaugh era in Ann Arbor. The 2025 season was highlighted by the freshman season of quarterback Bryce Underwood, who was the No. 1 player in the 2025 recruiting cycle, with Michigan ending the regular season ranked as the No. 18 team in the country by the AP Poll with a 9-3 record.

The Wolverines started the season 1-1 after an easy victory in Week 1 against New Mexico State; however, Michigan would drop its first game of the year early, losing 24-13 on the road to the Oklahoma Sooners.

After the first roadblock of the season, it was three straight wins for Michigan, winning comfortably over Central Michigan, a hard-fought battle in Lincoln defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and then taking care of the Wisconsin Badgers.

Michigan tasted defeat for the second time of the season after a trip out west to take on the USC Trojans, where the Wolverines ended up being outmatched, falling 31-13 to the Trojans.

And just like after their first loss, the Wolverines would go on a run with a win-streak this time winning five straight games heading into their biggest game of the season against bitter rival the Ohio State Buckeyes with a 9-2 record.

While Michigan has had Ohio State's number for the past few seasons, the trend of Maize and Blue victories ended with the Buckeyes winning 27-9 in the Big House, and the Wolverines would end the regular season with a 9-3 record.

Like the Longhorns, the Wolverines are already being affected by roster turnover with a few opt-outs and coaching changes; however, Michigan's coaching change was major, with former head coach Sherrone Moore being fired with cause after two years as the program's head coach.

The head coach opposite of Steve Sarkisian will be Biff Poggi, who was named the Wolverines' interim head coach for the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31, which is slated to kick off at 2 PM.