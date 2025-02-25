Surprising Report About Quinn Ewers Injury Comes to Light
It appears that Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was dealing with more than initially thought.
Last season, it was well documented that Ewers was dealing with injuries for most of the season, the most notable of which was an oblique issue that was initially reported to have occurred in the team's Week 3 matchup vs. UTSA in Austin.
However, according to reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine, Ewers was actually injured one week earlier in the Longhorns' Week 2 win over Michigan in Ann Arbor.
"I'm told that (Ewers) is fully recovered now from a torn oblique that he played with basically this entire season," Pelissero said. "It happened in the Michigan game. It got worse over the course of time, but he is healthy now. His weight is up to about 215 pounds."
It is still unclear exactly at what point in the game Ewers suffered the injury vs. the Wolverines. That said, he finished the day with one of his most impressive performances of the season, completing 24 of 36 passes for 246 yards and three scores.
It now stands to reason that Ewers was knocked out of the game vs. UTSA after attempting to play through the injury, and either being unable to do so or re-aggravating it in the first half.
He ended his career at Texas ranking third in school history in passing yards with 9,128 and third in passing touchdowns with 68. He also holds the 3rd and 4th highest single-season passing yard totals in school history (3,479 in 2023 and 3,472 in 2024) and the third most passing touchdowns in a single season (31 in 2024).
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns LB Hired by North Texas
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Commit Sets Official Visit With SMU Mustangs
MORE: 4-Star WR Boobie Feaster Sets Official Visit Date With Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas Longhorns Freshman Michael Terry III Reacts to Spring Game News
MORE: Kevin Durant 'Sees Some Similarities' With Himself and Tre Johnson