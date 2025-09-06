Former NFL QB Urges Texas Fans Not to Panic About Arch Manning
The Texas Longhorns had a rough season opener against the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday afternoon, at least on the offensive side.
The defense? Aside from the two scores allowed? Superb, really couldn't have been better. It was the offense that took a while to get the ball rolling, not putting anything on the board until 3:28 left in the contest, with Arch Manning finding Parker Livingstone on a solid completion in the end zone.
But according to one former NFL quarterback, this is not a reason to throw out the entire remainder of the Longhorns' 2025 season. In fact, he's not even worried about Arch.
'I Don't Think He's a Bust By Any Means'
In a film session of the season opener between Texas and Ohio State on his official YouTube channel, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel provided some insight to Manning's play, saying that while he didn't play at the level that was likely expected of him, that the Texas faithful has nothing to worry about.
"I do think that there was a lot of nerves," Daniel said. "I do think this defense really put the pressure on him to make plays and I do think that he didn't play the way that he should play. I think he's going to be all right, I don't think he's a bust by any means or any stretch of the imagination."
Daniel paid close attention to Manning's first throw of the game, which was incomplete, and seemed to be very heavily rushed, again chalking up the incompletion to nerves.
"It just looked like he was forcing throws a lot," Daniel analyzed. "Like right here (the first attempted pass), you're forcing throws, and he's made this throw a thousand times in practice. The amount of times that they've practiced this throw, so I do think a lot of it was nerves."
The first half wasn't much to write home about, but the second half of offense is what kept the Longhorns in the game, finally finding the end zone and making drives up the field that they were simply unable to finish, which is more than can be said for the first half.
Unfortunately for the Burnt Orange, a crucial drop by wide receiver Ryan Wingo led to a completed pass to Jack Endries that did not reach the line to gain on a fourth down, resulting in a game-sealing turnover on downs and the Longhorns first season opener loss since 2018.
Manning and the Longhorns will look to make up for the hectic weekend in Columbus when they welcome the San Jose State Spartans to the Forty Acres Saturday morning.