No. 1 Texas Longhorns, Arch Manning Struggle in Season-Opening Loss to Ohio State Buckeyes
With the entire world watching, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes took the field in Columbus.
It was a game that many billed as the biggest season opener in the history of college football.
Unfortunately for Texas, at the end of the day, it was anything but, with the Longhorns getting bullied in Columbus in a 14-7 loss.
A Rough Opener For The Longhorns
Things started off extremely rough for the Longhorns, with Arch Manning struggling to get in a rhythm, and the running game not doing much to help move the football on a stout Ohio State defense.
Fortunately, the Texas defense was largely up to the task early as well, holding the Buckeyes in check on their own, and making things difficult on the Ohio State running game.
However, in games like this, it is typically mistakes that decide the outcome at the end of the day, and unfortunately for the Horns, they had far more than the Buckeyes in both halves.
It started in the second quarter, with a pair of Texas penalties leading to the first score of the game on fourth and goal by Ohio State. it continued after that as well, with a hands in the face penalty on Leona Lefau wiping a safety off of the board, peanlties stalling Texas drives, and Manning throwing his first interception of the year in the third quarter.
On the other side, the Buckeyes minimized the mistakes, not racking up the penalties, and first time starter Julian Sayin taking care of the football on his end through the first three quarters.
Texas Comes Up Short in Fourth Quarter
In the fourth, Ohio State put its stamp on the game, moving the football on the Texas defense, culminating in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Sayin to Carnell Tate, giving the Buckeyes a seemingly insurmountable 14-0 lead.
The Longhorns had a chance to answer the score, getting inside the Ohio State nine yardline with eight minutes to go in the game. But as has been the case in recent years with Steve Sarkisian, Texas continued to struggled in the red zone, and the Longhorns turned it over on downs, giving the Buckeyes the ball, and all the momentum going forward.
Texas did finally get on the board late in the fourth quarter, with Manning hitting Parker Livingstone for a 32-yard touchdown pass.
The Horns then got the ball back with just over two minutes to go in the game, but were unable to convert, turning it over on downs near midfield, and sealing the win for the Buckeyes.
Texas will attempt to regroup when the head to the friendly confines of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin next weekend, when they take on San Jose State at 11 am.