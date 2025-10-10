Former NFL Star Believes Arch Is 'The Most Athletic Manning'; Will Succeed In NFL
While Arch Manning has had his struggles this season for the Texas Longhorns, magnified by a struggling offensive line and two early losses on the season, yet many still see him as a high option to be drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, despite what they play has been on the field this season.
Former NFL defensive star DeAngelo Hall has echoed that sentiment. In an interview with Betway.com, the Virginia Tech grad shared a vote of confidence for the Longhorns signal-caller, how he would succeed in the NFL, more so than his uncles would today.
For Mannning, it's another vote of confidence in what has a been a polarizing start to the season, with many coming to hid sefense, and others jumping ship, unjustly ready to call the young quarterback a bust.
The Most Athletic Manning
It's no secret the beginning of the season for the youngest Manning hasn't been ideal, as many hoped it would be to start the season. Still, though, his numbers are no where near as bad as the outcry would have you believe he has been playing this season, he's thrown for 1,151 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, while adding 160 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
"To me, Arch is a really, really good player, though. He just hasn’t unpacked his full bag of accessories yet. He’s an awesome talent, but he is very early on in the process," Hall said during the interview with Randeep Uppal. "I’ve followed Arch from the time he was in high school, so I know the kind of player he can be when it comes to being able to make every throw and the athleticism too. You have to have that athleticism nowadays at the quarterback position. Peyton, as great as he was, and he’s one of my favorites, he’s not making it in today’s NFL. There are not too many pocket passers anymore."
Part of the appeal for Manning has long been his willingness to use his feet, something that his uncles were never great at. The Longhorns quarterback on the other hand, is ranked as the 20th best running quarterback in the country per PFF, using his legs to not only extend plays, but be a threat on the ground while they struggle to find someone to break through in the backfield.
"When you see Arch be able to get out of the pocket and use some of that athleticism," Hall continued in the interview. "You can see he’s definitely the most athletic Manning."
Even with the early struggles this season, the coaching staff still believes in him and Steve Sarkisian still knows what he can bring to the offense, and with another vote of confidence, is just a matter of time before he has his breakout game on a big stage.
The Longhorns take on the Sooners in the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 11 at 2:30 p.m. CT