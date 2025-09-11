Former SEC Quarterback Rips Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns and quarterback Arch Manning have had two groups of people associated with them, one group believing the team and quarterback are one of, if not the best in the nation.
On the other side? The group that believes that the hype is just that, hype, and that others are getting way in over their heads about both aspects of the team.
Arch may have gotten off to a slow start in the Longhorns' season opener against Ohio State, but he found his footing late in the game and in the following game against San Jose State.
But that hasn't stopped the critics from getting their two cents in.
"I'm Not Scared of Texas' Offense"
In an interview with USA Today, former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Murray did not hold back in his true feelings of both the Longhorns and of Manning, calling the sophomore "average" and not believing in the Burnt Orange's national championship hopes.
"I think Arch Manning is pretty average. Don’t tell his uncle that," Murray said. "Very average, to be honest. I am not scared of Texas. I am not scared of Texas’ offense. I don’t think when Arch plays Oklahoma and Georgia and whoever else on their schedule has a good defense, that the offense is going to have much success. I don’t really believe Texas is a big, big threat to winning a national championship.”
Murray was the starting quarterback with the Georgia Bulldogs from 2009 to 2013, where he set the SEC record for passing yards and passing touchdowns, both of which are still held today.
In the opener against the Buckeyes, Manning completed 17 of 30 attempted passes for 170 yards and found wide receiver Parker Livingstone on a spectacular 32-yard connection in the end zone while also throwing an interception during his slow start in the contest.
Last Saturday against San Jose State, Manning saw a return to form that Longhorn fans got used to seeing during his couple of starts last year, completing 19 of 30 passes for 295 yards, an interception, and four passing touchdowns, while also running an additional score into the end zone.
Manning may take a few more bumps and bruises as he adjusts to the starting role, but Murray's claim that Texas isn't a big threat to win the national title feels a little premature.
After all, the old saying has rung true over the years, defense wins championships.