Former Texas Coach Mack Brown Sends Warning Amid Brendan Sorsby Saga

The waiting is the worst part. For fans of the Texas Longhorns football program, the next three months are going to be moving at a snail's pace.

The 2026 season has the makings of being a really special season for the team in Austin. However, the work has to be done this summer to ensure. While the Longhorns are making a lot of waves this summer, no team has been at the forefront of the headlines more than the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Red Raiders quarterback Brendan Sorsby has been at the center of a gambling situation that has the college football world split into those who don't believe Sorsby should be eligible, which is 99% of fans. Then the 1%, who probably cheer for the Red Raiders, believe it is okay for the quarterback to take the field this season.

Recently, legendary Longhorns head coach Mack Brown spoke on his show, "THE STAMPEDE" about the situation regarding Sorsby. Brown shared that he believes major changes within the NCAA will take place because of this situation.

When Will The Changes Take Place?

Has the Brendan Sorsby ruling put college football on a slippery slope? pic.twitter.com/3txXfSfba1 — THE STAMPEDE (@TheStampedeUT) June 10, 2026

"If this doesn't get overturned by the NCAA and Congress doesn't give the NCAA help, I think we see huge changes," Brown explained.

That's the natural belief of everyone who has followed this story. Well, everyone but Red Raiders booster Cody Campbell, who recently tried to make this situation tame by comparing it to the most vile things that have happened in the college football world.

This isn't a situation where the world is out to get Texas Tech. It's a situation where someone broke the golden rule, and it doesn't feel like any real punishment is going to take place.

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby goes through warmups before the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Look at things from this perspective; the greatest hitter in MLB history was banned from the sport of baseball for doing this exact thing. Other college athletes have done the exact same thing Sorsby has done, and didn't get the opportunity to play again.

Just like what Brown mentioned, how is the NCAA going to allow Sorsby to play, when they. haven't allowed others to do the same in the past. There's no excuse for any of this. Blame the gambling advertisements during games if you'd like, but every athlete knows this is wrong. The solution is simple, but will it actually happen?

Knowing the NCAA, there could be a fumble in the future regarding this situation.

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