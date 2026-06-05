Texas Longhorns Land Visit With Texas Tech's No. 1 Overall Recruit

The Texas Longhorns are in one of the most critical windows of the calendar year for the program. With players away for the short summer break, all eyes are on the recruiting portion of maintaining a program.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff, they have become accustomed to landing top 10 classes, but for now, they currently sit with the No. 14-ranked class in the cycle.

They have a chance to change that this weekend though, as they will host the No. 1 recruit in the cycle, Jalen Brewster on campus, per reports from Mike Roach of 247Sports. Perhaps more importantly, flipping his commitment would mean stealing it from the Texas Tech Red Raiders, adding fuel to a rivalry that has taken off recently.

Why Brewster Has Established Himself as the No. 1 Recruit

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) scratches his helmet after making a tackle during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Usually when a recruit is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the cycle, it will vary between ranking sites, or he will trade places with other choices as rankings become updated. For Brewster, that hasn't been the case, as he has long cemented himself as the top recruit in the class for 2027.

It's not difficult to understand why that is the case either. Standing at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, the defensive linemen is dominant at every position along the front. He has the pure power to absolutely wreck the interior of an offensive line, combined with the speed to cause havoc out at the edge as well.

Brewster is viewed as one of the most college-ready, and complete, prospects in the class and will be an immediate impact contributor wherever he ends up.

Can the Longhorns Flip His Commitment?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team onto the field before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

While an official visit doesn't necessarily entail that a flip is coming, as many commits to programs continue to take them to ensure they made the right decision, this one could be slightly different. Brewster has been committed to the Red Raiders since early October of 2025 and has been locked in with them every step of the way.

Sarkisian and his staff, on the other hand, haven't given up in their relentless pursuit, keeping in constant communication during the process. Getting him on campus is a step in the right direction, but the Longhorns would really need to come forward with an elite visit and NIL package to make his commitment to the Red Raiders waver.

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