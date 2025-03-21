Former Texas Longhorns DE Re-Signs With Chiefs
Former Texas Longhorns defensive end Charles Omenihu will not be going anywhere after entering free agency this offseason. Instead, the Texas Ex will remain with the Kansas City Chiefs as he has signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, as first reported by Adam Schefter.
The 27-year-old will return to the Chiefs for what will be his third season. This is despite Omenihu having only played in just six games for the Chiefs last season. This was due to the torn ACL he suffered in the year prior's AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens.
In his six games, Omenihu totaled six tackles, one sack, and a quarterback hit as he helped them make it back to a third-straight Super Bowl. Yet, before the injury, Omenihu was enjoying a productive spell with the Chiefs.
After joining them in 2023, he played in 11 games as he missed the first six due to a suspension. However, that didn't hold him back from having a career-year in Kansas City. The former Longhorn finished the season with 28 tackles, five for a loss, seven sacks, and 11 quarterback hits.
That was before the torn ACL knocked him out of the AFC Championship game and then would sideline him for the Super Bowl and the opening part of this past season. Yet, the Chiefs obviously saw enough from Omenihu in 2023 to warrant bringing him back for a third season with the team as they will look to put their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the past.
