Former Texas Longhorns OT Kelvin Banks Jr. Signs Rookie Contract With Saints
Former Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. wasted little time in putting pen to paper.
Banks, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, signed his four-year, $27.7 million rookie deal with the New Orleans Saints. The fully-guaranteed deal includes a signing bonus of roughly $16.8 million, per KPRC's Aaron Wilson.
The Saints finished with a 5-12 record last season, their worst since 2005. Additionally, they lost starting quarterback Derek Carr to retirement on Saturday morning, only further confirming that they're in a lengthy rebuild.
Whoever ends up playing quarterback for them, though, Banks - a three-year starter and unanimous All-American at Texas - should help protect them.
"This is a trenches game, this is a game that is won up front in a lot of ways and obviously, my background has been around that in a lot of places I've been and certainly this place is invested in it, and we feel like we can continue to do that," head coach Moore told reporters previously. "So we feel like we're building a strength in that offensive line. We've got a ton of really good talent there and we're really excited about that."
Banks was widely seen as one of the best offensive linemen in this class, and as expected, ended up coming off the board early on.
"I definitely felt like the Saints were an option," Banks said. "My meter on the draft meter was from a position of 6 on down, so I felt pretty confident when I talked to the Saints at the Combine and they felt pretty confident in me, obviously, because they picked me.
"At the Combine it was definitely a good meeting for me. I went in, drew up some plays but also just to see what type of organization they were and get a sense of personality. So we had a great meeting there and at Pro Day, (Saints offensive line) coach (Brendan) Nugent ran a drill and we got to interact a little bit."
There have been questions about whether Banks will play tackle or guard in the NFl, but at least right now, he's not overly concerned about his position.
"I haven't talked to them about playing, but I'll play wherever," Banks said. "If I'm one of the best five (linemen) on the field and they give me the opportunity to start and I earn that right, then I'm going to play wherever they put me.
"I don't care. If I'm the best five on the field and it's at guard, then that's where I'm playing. I've been training on every side. What I'll do is in my training I'll make sure that I do right side run sets and run-block drills and different things like that, and I'll switch over to the left side and do that as well."