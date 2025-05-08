Quinn Ewers Agrees to Rookie Contract With Miami Dolphins
Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is officially beginning his NFL journey with the Miami Dolphins ahead of the start of rookie minicamp.
Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Dolphins and Ewers agreed to terms on a four-year rookie deal. According to Spotrac, this four-year contract will range from $4.31 million - $4.33 million.
The Dolphins selected Ewers in the seventh round at pick No. 231 overall. He was the last of 13 quarterbacks taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The Dolphins have agreed to terms with QB Quinn Ewers on a four-year deal," Garafolo wrote on X. "The 231st pick is under contract ahead of rookie minicamp in Miami. Ewers enters the offseason program alongside Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson in the QB room."
Ewers has already been vocal about his excitement to work with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, as the two had already started to build a relationship during the draft process. He spoke with reporters after being selected, saying he loves McDaniel's high energy.
"I met him (in 2024), and I'm super glad I was able to do that because I was able to meet Mike and talk to him about (his offense)," Ewers said. "I really enjoyed talking to him after that, he's a really high-energy guy, he's always bouncing around and it's awesome to be around people like that because you end up acting the same way and always having energy. We brought in a lot of stuff that Miami does, we get stuff from what Miami does and install it at Texas. I'm excited to go into this franchise and learn and see how they do it, because we see it on film, but I want to see to the furthest extent how they teach that stuff."
In his final season with the Longhorns, Ewers went 293 of 445 passing for 3,472 yards and a career-high 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also added two rushing touchdowns.
The Dolphins will find out their full 2025 schedule on Wednesday, May 14.