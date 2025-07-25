Former Texas Longhorns LB Retires After 10 NFL Seasons
Former Texas Longhorns linebacker Jordan Hicks is retiring after 10 NFL seasons, he announced Friday. He spent last season with the Cleveland Browns.
"Football has given me more than I could have ever imagined," Hicks wrote in a post announcing his retirement. "Purpose, discipline, brotherhood, and a platform to impact others. But most importantly it showed me who I am outside the game. I leave this chapter with deep gratitude for every lesson, challenge, and victory. I'm proud of what I accomplished on the field, but even more proud of the man I've become because of it.
"To my teammates, coaches, fans, and most importantly my family, thank you for your unwavering support throughout this journey. I'm looking forward to this next season of life and all that it brings. I walk away with peace knowing I gave football all I had, and that the best is yet to come."
Jordan Hicks Hangs Up Cleats After Great NFL Career
HIcks, 33, started 131 of 134 games played with the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, and the Browns. He finishes his career with 952 total tackles (51 for loss), 16.5 sacks, 53 pass breakups, 13 interceptions, six forced fumbles, and 11 fumble recoveries. He also scored two touchdowns, one on a pick-six as a rookie in 2015 and another on a scoop-and-score in 2023.
While Hicks was never an All-Pro or a Pro Bowler, he did win a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles in 2017. Unfortunately, he suffered an Achilles tear in Week 7 of that season and thus didn't get to play in the big game.
Hicks was expected to be a leader for the Browns' defense in his second year with the team, especially with fellow linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah set to miss the entire season due to a neck injury he suffered in October.
At Texas, Hicks eventually blossomed into one of college football's best linebackers at the time. He suffered early season-ending injuries in both 2012 and 2013, but as a redshirt senior in 2014, he racked up 147 tackles (11 for loss), 3.5 sacks, four pass breakups, and two interceptions (per the Longhorns' website). He earned second-team All-American honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America.
The Cincinnati native may not have been an NFL star per se, but he led a very solid career overall, and the Browns will miss him.