Where Does the Texas Longhorns Defense Rank Entering 2025 College Football Season?
From the frontlines of the line with Alfred Collins to the linebacker corps that featured Anthony Hill Jr., to the secondary that housed cornerback Jahdae Barron, the Texas Longhorns possessed one of the most feared defenses in the entire NCAA last year, let alone in the SEC.
The team allowed an average of only 283.4 yards per game in 2024, which included 109 yards on the ground. The team also recorded 46 sacks, 119 tackles for loss, and snagged 22 interceptions.
But with players like Collins and Barron now in the NFL, how fierce is Steve Sarkisian's defense as we look ahead to the 2025 college football season?
ESPN College Football analyst Greg McElroy gave his take on the top 10 defenses in the NCAA entering the 2025 season, and according to former national champion at Alabama, Longhorn fans have nothing to worry about in the upcoming year, as the Texas Longhorns sat pretty at the top of the list, just ahead of the reigning national champions and their first opponents of the year, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
McElroy pointed out the linebackers, and couldn't think of way that teams were going to be able to contain all of them at once.
"In the middle, you got Colin Simmons on one side, Trey Moore on the other, and Anthony Hill in the middle, I don't know what you do, I don't know how you're going to be able to adequately defend all three of those guys," McElroy said. "One of those guys is going to get home on a down-in, down-out basis."
Here is McElroy's complete Top 10 list, including the honorable mentions:
1) Texas Longhorns
2) Ohio State Buckeyes
3) Penn State Nittany Lions
4) Georgia Bulldogs
5) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
6) Alabama Crimson Tide
7) Oklahoma Sooners
8) Michigan Wolverines
9) Oregon Ducks
10) Clemson Tigers
Honorable mentions: Nebraska Cornhuskers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, Indiana Hoosiers, Ole Miss Rebels, Iowa Hawkeyes