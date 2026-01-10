Mike McDaniel Gets Second Head Coach Interview After Dolphins Firing
Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel will interview with the Browns next week for the franchise’s head coaching vacancy, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
McDaniel, who was fired by Miami earlier this week after four seasons, is also scheduled to interview for the Titans job. In addition to interest from multiple teams with head coach openings, he’s received interest for offensive coordinator openings. He was already contacted by the Lions about their OC vacancy following Detroit’s decision to part ways with John Morton after one season.
Cleveland is in the market for a new coach after parting with Kevin Stefanski on Monday following six seasons at the helm. The Browns finished last in the AFC North this season with a 5-12 record, which followed a 3-14 finish a year before. Stefanski has received plenty of interest himself, completing interviews with the Titans and Ravens, and has another interview scheduled with the Giants according to NFL.com.
McDaniel went 7-10 with the Dolphins this season as Miami missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. Finishing with a 35-33 record over his four seasons in Miami, the Dolphins made the playoffs in McDaniel’s first two seasons leading the charge.
Who are the Browns set to interview for head coaching vacancy?
The Browns have seven reported candidates with interviews completed, scheduled or requested for the franchise’s head coach opening, according to NFL.com. With McDaniel the most notable name on Cleveland’s radar thus far, here’s each candidate the franchise currently aims to interview:
Candidate
Most recent role
Interview status
Aden Durde
Seahawks DC
Requested
Mike McDaniel
Former Dolphins head coach
Scheduled
Todd Monken
Ravens OC
Scheduled
Jesse Minter
Chargers DC
Requested
Dan Pitcher
Bengals OC
Scheduled
Tommy Rees
Browns OC
Completed
Jim Schwartz
Browns DC
Completed