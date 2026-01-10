SI

Mike McDaniel Gets Second Head Coach Interview After Dolphins Firing

McDaniel has an interview scheduled for the Browns’ head coaching vacancy.

Blake Silverman

Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel will interview with the Browns
Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel will interview with the Browns / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel will interview with the Browns next week for the franchise’s head coaching vacancy, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

McDaniel, who was fired by Miami earlier this week after four seasons, is also scheduled to interview for the Titans job. In addition to interest from multiple teams with head coach openings, he’s received interest for offensive coordinator openings. He was already contacted by the Lions about their OC vacancy following Detroit’s decision to part ways with John Morton after one season.

Cleveland is in the market for a new coach after parting with Kevin Stefanski on Monday following six seasons at the helm. The Browns finished last in the AFC North this season with a 5-12 record, which followed a 3-14 finish a year before. Stefanski has received plenty of interest himself, completing interviews with the Titans and Ravens, and has another interview scheduled with the Giants according to NFL.com.

McDaniel went 7-10 with the Dolphins this season as Miami missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. Finishing with a 35-33 record over his four seasons in Miami, the Dolphins made the playoffs in McDaniel’s first two seasons leading the charge.

Who are the Browns set to interview for head coaching vacancy?

The Browns have seven reported candidates with interviews completed, scheduled or requested for the franchise’s head coach opening, according to NFL.com. With McDaniel the most notable name on Cleveland’s radar thus far, here’s each candidate the franchise currently aims to interview:

Candidate

Most recent role

Interview status

Aden Durde

Seahawks DC

Requested

Mike McDaniel

Former Dolphins head coach

Scheduled

Todd Monken

Ravens OC

Scheduled

Jesse Minter

Chargers DC

Requested

Dan Pitcher

Bengals OC

Scheduled

Tommy Rees

Browns OC

Completed

Jim Schwartz

Browns DC

Completed

