Former Texas Longhorns QB Comes Out of Hiding to Defend Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning entered this season with lofty expectations surrounding him, along with an overwhelming amount of fame for someone with only two starts under their belt.
However, after only three games, Manning’s support has dwindled, his confidence appears to be somewhat shaken and many of his loudest promoters from the preseason have become his biggest critics.
That being said, one former Longhorn quarterback believes people need to look at the bigger picture.
David Ash on Arch Manning
Former Texas Longhorns quarterback David Ash typically flies under the radar in terms of media exposure, but he took to X on Sept. 18, to express his take on Manning’s recent performances in what marked his first post on the platform since Jan. 2024.
He started his post with a reminder of what the redshirt sophomore has been capable of in the past.
“Last year I watched (Arch Manning) come off the sidelines against Miss. State and as per, get a zero pressure almost immediately,” Ash wrote. “With a free rusher in his face he planted his back leg, threw a blind faith high ball over 50 yards (for a TUDDY) and then took one on the chin from the oncoming blitzer. He was probably 19. That play requires intelligence, accuracy, instincts, athletic ability and most of all TOUGHNESS.”
He followed by reiterating that highs and lows are part of the process and that the “growth journey” of being a first year starter doesn’t mean Manning won’t lead this team into the postseason. Ash, having started six games during his true freshman year, knows a thing or two about the pressure and the expectations associated with leading the Longhorns.
To conclude his message, the former Longhorn once again expressed his hopefulness and his belief that this team has what it takes.
“Don't be the guy who feels guilty cuz you weren't ride or die,” he wrote. “I will always be content with a team that is TOUGH and has INTEGRITY. Arch and co have every bit of that and I'm looking forward to the rest of the year. Give me a tough team with a tough quarterback and let the points, plays, stats, wins and losses fall where they may and with a talent like Arch... I got a good feeling.”
Whether or not Ash is correct in his belief that this team will make it to the postseason remains unknown, but perhaps his call to action for Texas fans to start believing sooner rather than later could help bolster fan support for their upcoming matchup against the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.