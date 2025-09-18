What Happened Last Time Between Texas Longhorns and Sam Houston Bearkats
When the Texas Longhorns' 2025 schedule was first revealed in full, September instantly stood out as the least interesting month of the season.
Compared to the much-anticipated showdown against Ohio State in August (debatable if that should count as an actual month because it's only one game" and the SEC gauntlets of October and November, September's slate of three non-conference games - all of which are against Group of Five opponents - just can't compete. Two games into the month, though, it's been more interesting than one might expect due to the Longhorns' offense struggling to get off the ground, and Saturday's game against Sam Houston will mark their last chance to get on track before SEC play.
Based on the very brief history between the two teams, though, they could be just fine.
Texas Longhorns Dominated Sam Houston Bearkats in 2006
The only previous matchup between Texas and Sam Houston (which previously went by Sam Houston State) took place on Sept. 30, 2006, when the Longhorns welcomed the Bearkats to DKR and crushed them 56-3.
Like many (but not all) FBS-FCS matchups, this game was a complete blowout from the beginning. The Longhorns jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and a 42-0 lead at halftime, giving them pretty much the entire second half to rest their starters.
Colt McCoy completed 13 of 15 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns in a half of action, while backup quarterback Jevan Snead completed seven of eight passes for 112 yards and a touchdown in relief. Henry Melton had 63 yards and two touchdowns rushing, and Limas Sweed had three receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, the Longhorns allowed just 193 total yards and nine first downs while forcing four turnovers.
While the two teams share a state, it's not hard to see why they haven't played in almost 20 years. The Longhorns don't schedule FCS teams - heck, the 2006 game was actually their last one against an FCS opponent - and Sam Houston only made the jump to FBS in 2023.
"Our guys came here to play against great competition; they love the competition," head coach Steve Sarkisian said this week. "They love playing in those big moments, in those big games, against really quality people."
The Bearkats are still getting their bearings at the FBS level, but did make their first bowl game since the transition last year. However, taking licks from a far more talented team is unfortunately part of that transition.