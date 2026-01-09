Former Texas Longhorns QB Finds New Home via Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns have had no shortage of players depart the team this offseason, many notable names hitting the transfer portal looking for a new opportunity.

Many of these players have already found new teams after a brief stint in the portal.

Now, one of Texas' former quarterbacks has done the same.

Former Texas QB Trey Owens Makes Transfer Portal Decision

Texas Longhorns quarterback Trey Owens against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Per reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel, now-former Texas quarterback Trey Owens has committed to Arkansas State.

The Red Wolves lost quarterback Jaylen Raynor to the transfer portal, as he committed to Iowa State. This now gives Owens the chance to step in and earn the starting job.

Owens finished his Texas career having played in two games while going 2 of 4 passing for 19 yards along with one carry for three yards. All of his game action came during the 2024 season.

Owens entered the 2025 season looking to battle for the backup spot behind Arch Manning, bu the Longhorns brought in veteran transfer Matthew Caldwell instead. Owens was then beat out by true freshman KJ Lacey for the third-string spot and didn't end up taking a single snap all season.

Prior to the start of the 2024 season, former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers sat down with Texas Longhorns on SI for an exclusive interview and had some high praise for Owens.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Trey Owens looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

"He's definitely a fun guy to have in the room, for sure," Ewers told Texas Longhorns on SI of Owens. "He's goofy and he's a funny guy, so he's just fun to be around. I've got to see him grow over the past year or so, and just seeing how much he's matured since when he got here, just how much he cares about football."

"Iron sharpens iron, and that goes for anybody in that quarterback room," Ewers continued. "I think we are the best quarterback room in the country, and we really pushed each other to be the best quarterbacks we can be. I think that's why we are continually getting better."

Owens' arrival to Austin was filled some intigue, as some fans thought that he could eventually step into a key backup role down the line.

However, the addition of Lacey and the eventual commitment of five-star quarterback Dia Bell clouded his future with the program, and an entry into the portal always felt inevitable for him.

Now, Owens will get a chance to shine as a starter at Arkansas State.