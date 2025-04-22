Former Texas Longhorns WR on Another Transfer Portal Visit
AUSTIN -- From Burnt Orange to ... Orange?
Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook II continues to receive interest from around the country after an abrupt midseason departure from Austin in November and a very brief stint with the Washington Huskies this offseason.
Per reports from Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Cook II visited the Syracuse Orange on Monday as he continues to try and find a new home. He recently visited the Arizona State Sun Devils -- per Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods -- along with having reported interest from teams like Indiana, Arkansas, Houston, Oklahoma and BYU.
Syracuse is coming off an impressive season in the first year under head coach Fran Brown. He led the Orange to a 10-3 record, the program's first 10-win season since 2018.
After his original entry into the portal during the season, Cook II had reportedly received interest from teams like Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs among others before choosing Washington in December. However, he was arrested twice in a two-week period in Texas in February, first for misdemeanor theft and second for possession of marijuana before re-entering the portal.
Cook II ended his Longhorns career with just 16 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons.
"Just my growth, overall maturity," Cook II said in September when asked about his biggest improvement. "Just really my approach to my everyday, schedule, routine, I would say. Just learning from the guys that were before me, and just really buying into the program."
Cook II's conversation with the media in September marked the first time he had met with local Texas reporters since arriving on the Forty Acres. However, he was headed out the door less than two months later.
"We have nothing but respect for him and his family," Sarkisian said after Cook II's departure. "Wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors. ... It was mutual between the two of us."
Cook then eventually sent out his own message on social media to thank his former teammates at Texas.
"Nothing but love for my former teammates at my previous university," Cook tweeted. "I thank you all for the great competition and memories. Gods plan not mine."