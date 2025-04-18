Former Texas Longhorns WR To Visit Big 12 Team
After originally thought to have found his new college home, former five-star receiver Johntay Cook is back in the transfer portal.
Cook, who played a minor role in his two seasons with the Texas Longhorns, is slated to have a visit with the Arizona State Sun Devils this weekend, per reports from Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods on X.
The wide receiver has also reportedly gotten looks from the Houston Cougars, Oklahoma Sooners, BYU Cougars, Syracuse Orange, Indiana Hoosiers, and also the Arkansas Razorbacks since he entered the portal.
In his freshman year with the Longhorns in 2023, Cook played in 14 games and recorded eight catches for 136 yards. His sophomore year saw him record his first two receiving touchdowns in the four games he saw the field that also saw him reel in seven passes for 106 yards before entering the transfer portal.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said back in November that the decision to part ways with Cook was mutual.
"We have nothing but respect for him and his family," Sarkisian said. "Wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors. ... It was mutual between the two of us."
Cook then eventually sent out his own message on social media to thank his former teammates at Texas.
"Nothing but love for my former teammates at my previous university," Cook tweeted. "I thank you all for the great competition and memories. Gods plan not mine."
Cook's college career has not gone without off-field legal issues, however.
In February of this year, the wideout was arrested in Tarrant County for misdemeanor, theft, and interfering with public duties.
Barely 10 days later, the receiver was arrested again, this time in Grayson County, for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.
Personal issues aside, Cook's talent does still hold value. In his high school tenure at DeSoto, he accumulated 165 catches for 2,966 yards and 51 receiving touchdowns, including 84 catches for 1,470 yards and 22 touchdowns in his senior year, and was a Class 6A Division II State Champion with DeSoto, and committed to the Longhorns in June 2022.