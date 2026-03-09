Former Texas Longhorns WR Parker Livingstone Sends Message to the Longhorns

It's clear now, more than ever, that college football has become a business. Decisions have to be made with outgoing money, compared ot a revenue stream to find the best team on the field for every year.

Sometimes that includes making tough decisions for the Texas Longhorns, including wide receiver Parker Livingstone who transferred to their rivals up north in the Oklahoma Sooners.

After changing his jersey from burnt orange and white, to Crimson and Cream, Livingstone sent a message that his loyalties are with the new school he is at, especially in the Red River Shootout.

Switching Sides

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at Ohio Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

It came as a surprise when Livingstone announced that he was entering the transfer portal, as there were no indications prior that he would. He had a fantastic season, was roommates and close friends with quarterback Arch Manning, and then out of the blue, he announced his intention to enter the portal after things happened that were out of his control.

It didn't take him long to find a new home, either, committing to the Sooners after just five days, taking a trip to Norman for a visit. He was coming off a nice redshirt sophomore season where he finished with 29 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 17.8 yards per catch, the highest on the team with a minimum of 10 catches.

Now, as he begins spring practice 341 miles north, his allegiance has obviously taken a new stance, especially regarding the Red River Rivalry that takes place between the two teams.

“When I was at Texas, I wanted to go [to the Cotton Bowl] and beat the crap outta OU," Livingstone said to reporters. "Now that I’m at OU, I want to go there and beat the crap outta Texas.”

That same sentiment is most likely echoed throughout all of the Sooners' fanbase as they have one win in the last four matchups, and are yet to win a game against the Longhorns in an SEC conference matchup. The Longhorns moved on, though, adding Cam Coleman, the number one transfer receiver, to their group for next season.

"If I didn't have an agent, I'd probably still be in Austin." Livingstone also said about being with the Sooners.

It was an unfortunate situation for Livingstone, which still leaves many fans, and himself, perplexed as to what exactly went on. As the new season begins, though, the Longhorns will once again look to win the Red River Rivalry, and Livingstone could be in for his first loss of the rivalry since stepping on campus two seasons ago.