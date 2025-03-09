Former Texas Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy Won't Face Charges After Arrest
Williamson County authorities have declined to press charges against former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy, the Austin American-Statesman reports.
Worthy, who just finished his NFL rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs, was arrested Friday night in Georgetown, Texas. He was booked for assault against a family member by impeding their breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony.
Shawn Dick, the Williamson County District Attorney, told the Statesman that his office is not accepting the case after speaking with witnesses.
“After further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and further discussion with a third-party witness, Mr. Worthy and his attorneys, this case is being declined at this time pending completion of the investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office," Dick's office wrote in an email to the Statesman. "Mr. Worthy and his lawyers are fully cooperating with this investigation.
"We will continue to evaluate the case. As is our practice with all declines, should you develop additional information indicative of probable cause in this case, our office will consider that information and may present the case at that time to a Williamson County Grand Jury.”
Worthy's court listing has also been updated to "dismissed/declined."
Earlier on Saturday, Worthy's attorneys, Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett, released a statement maintaining their client's innocence. They described the claims against him as "baseless" and "extortive."
The Chiefs selected Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after he set a combine record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash. He finished his rookie season with 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns, adding 104 yards and three touchdowns on 20 rushing attempts.
In the postseason, Worthy led all players with 19 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns (tied with Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin in touchdowns). He also became the first Longhorn to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl, finishing the game with 157 yards and two touchdowns despite the Chiefs' blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Throughout his three seasons in Austin, Worthy had 197 receptions for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Worthy was still in a Williamson County jail as of 5:50 p.m. CT, per the Statesman. The DA's office said the decision could take a few hours to process.
